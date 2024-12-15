Vivaldi no longer runs on my PC. I have Windows 11 version 23H2 on AMD Ryzen 5 powered 2023 build and 32GB of RAM.

Vivaldi has been my preferred browser for several years and until the other day was running fine. I have added no additional software - ironically I also have Firefox loaded on my PC and this has also failed to load in exactly the same way.

I have run through the steps identified in this forum (most of which assume you can actually open Vivaldi) and tried to run as an administrator - nothing works. I have now uninstalled and re-installed Vivaldi with the same result - no matter how I try to open Vivaldi it just does nothing. I have switched off my firewall and virus protection - no change.

I have downloaded Brave and I am using that which works fine. The issue happened without warning - maybe a Windows update? This was updated on 13th December - 2024-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5048685) but I cannot find anyone with these issues as a result of that update.

Has anyone any suggestions - this is troubling me.

Thanks