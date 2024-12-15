Windows Vivaldi start issue
Vivaldi no longer runs on my PC. I have Windows 11 version 23H2 on AMD Ryzen 5 powered 2023 build and 32GB of RAM.
Vivaldi has been my preferred browser for several years and until the other day was running fine. I have added no additional software - ironically I also have Firefox loaded on my PC and this has also failed to load in exactly the same way.
I have run through the steps identified in this forum (most of which assume you can actually open Vivaldi) and tried to run as an administrator - nothing works. I have now uninstalled and re-installed Vivaldi with the same result - no matter how I try to open Vivaldi it just does nothing. I have switched off my firewall and virus protection - no change.
I have downloaded Brave and I am using that which works fine. The issue happened without warning - maybe a Windows update? This was updated on 13th December - 2024-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5048685) but I cannot find anyone with these issues as a result of that update.
Has anyone any suggestions - this is troubling me.
Thanks
@cprice2437 Let us check with a log file.
- Start cmd.exe
- Run command
"%ProgramFiles%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --enable-logging=stderr --v=1 > "%LOCALAPPDATA%\vivaldi-debuglog.txt" 2>&1
Startup log is C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\Appdata\Local\vivaldi-debuglog.txt
@cprice2437 As you can't open Vivaldi, you probably won't know the whole version number - but are you trying to run Stable or Snapshot ?
@TbGbe I have the latest stable version
@DoctorG said in Windows Vivaldi start issue:
"%ProgramFiles%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --enable-logging=stderr --v=1 > "%LOCALAPPDATA%\vivaldi-debuglog.txt" 2>&1
Thanks - I have tried to run this from the cmd line and I get this in the file: .vivladi_reporting_data.
{"description":"This file contains data used for counting users. If you are worried about privacy implications, please see https://help.vivaldi.com/article/how-we-count-our-users/","installation_time":"13332883003000000","next_daily_ping":"13378830897451310","next_monthly_ping":"13379790343745000","next_semestrial_ping":"13381070873749000","next_trimestrial_ping":"13383156335222000","next_weekly_ping":"13378813883185597","next_yearly_ping":"13396092067958000","pings_since_last_month":11,"unique_user_id":"7E1EF6768FEF823B"}
I don't have anything resembling C:\Users\MY USERNAME\Appdata\Local\vivaldi-debuglog.txt
Is this helpful? It feels that the command provided isn't really running when I paste it into the command line editor...
Thanks
@cprice2437 Copy
%LOCALAPPDATA%
Paste into Explorer address field
Hit Return
No file vivaldi-debuglog.txt in files list?
No debug file
@cprice2437 What do you see if you run this in cmd.exe window:
"%ProgramFiles%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe"
@DoctorG said in Windows Vivaldi start issue:
"%ProgramFiles%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe"
I cut and paste this into the Command Prompt dialogue box and I get
@cprice2437 OK, where do you have your Vivaldi installed? Perhaps for user?
Then try in command line:
"%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --enable-logging=stderr --v=1 > "%LOCALAPPDATA%\vivaldi-debuglog.txt" 2>&1
After Vivaldi had ended/exited, you should see the debug file now if you run command:
dir "%LOCALAPPDATA%\vivaldi-debuglog.txt"
You can see it in Explorer if you copy
%LOCALAPPDATA%and paste into address field.