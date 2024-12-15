First off Private Tabs. On the Mobile Version of the Browser the Private Tabs will close if I exit the Browser while on a Normal Tab. Which is very annoying for those of us who want the Private Tabs to stay open

My proposed fix for this is for the Lock Private Tabs setting to also make it so that Private Tabs don't close unless the user explicitly closes them. That or having a different setting which can be toggled on/off, that prevents Private Tabs from automatically being closed when exiting the Browser

Secondly in relation to Private Tabs, I don't want the easy scrolling between Regular Tabs, Private Tabs, Stacked Tabs, Sync'd Tabs & Closed Tabs sections to be removed just because I toggled on the Lock Private Tabs setting

Instead what I think would be better is that the easy scrolling between the sections (aka swipe to switch sections) to still be there, while the Lock Private Tabs setting is turned on. But the Private Tabs section wouldn't show the tabs unless you unlocked them. Meaning you get to swipe between the sections (which is easier and natural on Mobile, than clicking buttons/icons) but your Private Tabs are still safe and inaccessible

Now on to the Grouped Tabs with Tab Bar. Simply put Grouped Tabs while having the Tab Bar activated is both not nice to look at on Mobile where there's not much space & also not as efficient navigation

My proposal to fix this would be to make Tab Groups and Ungrouped Tabs appear on the Tab Bar. Like the circled part in the image below:



And the Tabs within the Group to appear like in the circled part of the image below:



The circle icons are easy to see at the bottom and easy to use, as well as there being a little arrow you can press to see all the tabs within your group easier. Instead of needing to scroll through and click on each of your tabs to see what it is

I think combining both of these things will help make the Browser easier to Navigate as well as making it better to look at