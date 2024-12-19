Vivaldi was great for a few months now crashing nonstop

Hi Vivaldi Quality Assurance please HELP:

@pafflick Perhaps you can as the forums and help files are full of these posts, and I actually told my customers to switch to Vivaldi from Chrome.

Saw your comment here and Vivaldi is driving me nuts... It was awesome a few months ago and now so slow, crashing and closing it self multiple times through out the day - There are like 3-5 crashes everyday and sometimes it is slower than a turtle. Really considering moving back to Chrome which totally hate. PLEASE HELP !!!

Messaged https://www.reddit.com/user/Aeyoun/ as well.

@Aeyoun of Vivaldi Quality Assurance mentioned to look here:

[https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1c4h7jo/browse_crashescloses_itself/](link url)

"open File Explorer and type “%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports” into the location field (without quotes) and press Enter. Sort by date modified. Select your 10 most recent crashes. Right-click and choose Compress to Zip file. Email this file and a link to this page to “da”@ Vivaldi’s main domain name (that would be “.com”, but you can’t just type your email address without getting a million gigatons of spam these days). I’ll have a look at it and see what’s going on with all your crashes. (Privacy note: Crash dumps may contain personal data such as extensions installed and the URL of the crashing page, plus random bits of RAM. The software state, page URL, and extensions installed is extracted from the dump to aid in identifying the bug, and then the dump is promptly deleted.)"

This is my current version:

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 26763adab535f6390a3e3799d119dda22b2bf8f8

OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5247)

JavaScript V8 13.0.245.20

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line "C:\Users\gallev\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path C:\Users\gallev\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe

Profile Path C:\Users\gallev\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default

I'm so totally ready to switch back to Chrome again and this is URGENT !!!