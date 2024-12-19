7.0.3495.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit) CONSTANT CRASHES
Vivaldi was great for a few months now crashing nonstop
Hi Vivaldi Quality Assurance please HELP:
@pafflick Perhaps you can as the forums and help files are full of these posts, and I actually told my customers to switch to Vivaldi from Chrome.
Saw your comment here and Vivaldi is driving me nuts... It was awesome a few months ago and now so slow, crashing and closing it self multiple times through out the day - There are like 3-5 crashes everyday and sometimes it is slower than a turtle. Really considering moving back to Chrome which totally hate. PLEASE HELP !!!
Messaged https://www.reddit.com/user/Aeyoun/ as well.
@Aeyoun of Vivaldi Quality Assurance mentioned to look here:
[https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1c4h7jo/browse_crashescloses_itself/](link url)
"open File Explorer and type “%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports” into the location field (without quotes) and press Enter. Sort by date modified. Select your 10 most recent crashes. Right-click and choose Compress to Zip file. Email this file and a link to this page to “da”@ Vivaldi’s main domain name (that would be “.com”, but you can’t just type your email address without getting a million gigatons of spam these days). I’ll have a look at it and see what’s going on with all your crashes. (Privacy note: Crash dumps may contain personal data such as extensions installed and the URL of the crashing page, plus random bits of RAM. The software state, page URL, and extensions installed is extracted from the dump to aid in identifying the bug, and then the dump is promptly deleted.)"
This is my current version:
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 26763adab535f6390a3e3799d119dda22b2bf8f8
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5247)
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.20
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\gallev\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\gallev\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\gallev\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
GEN AI tells me this... TRYING THEM ALL BEFORE GIVING UP
Vivaldi browser might be crashing due to a number of reasons, including outdated extensions, too many open tabs, issues with hardware acceleration settings, corrupted browser data, conflicts with other programs, a buggy version of Vivaldi, or even problems with specific websites that trigger crashes when accessed; it's often recommended to check for updates, clear cache and cookies, disable unnecessary extensions, and review your system settings to troubleshoot crashing issues.
Potential causes for Vivaldi crashes:
Outdated Vivaldi version:
Not having the latest version of Vivaldi can lead to bugs and compatibility issues causing crashes.
Outdated extensions:
Extensions that haven't been updated can sometimes conflict with the browser and cause crashes.
Excessive resource usage:
Having too many open tabs or running resource-heavy extensions can overload your system memory, leading to crashes.
Corrupted data:
Outdated cache or cookies can sometimes cause problems with certain websites, leading to crashes.
Hardware acceleration issues:
Incorrect hardware acceleration settings may lead to instability and crashes.
Conflicting security software:
Antivirus or firewall settings might sometimes interfere with Vivaldi, causing crashes.
Import issues:
Attempting to import data from another browser, especially with large amounts of data, can sometimes trigger crashes.
Specific website problems:
Some websites might have code issues that cause crashes when accessed in Vivaldi.
What to do if Vivaldi is crashing:
Update Vivaldi: Check for and install any available updates for the browser.
Review extensions: Disable unnecessary extensions and update the ones you need.
Clear cache and cookies: Clear your browsing data, including cache and cookies.
Check hardware acceleration settings: Adjust hardware acceleration settings in Vivaldi settings.
Restart your computer: Sometimes a simple restart can resolve temporary issues.
Create a new profile: Try creating a new user profile in Vivaldi to see if the problem persists.
Check for system updates: Ensure your operating system is updated to the latest version.
Contact Vivaldi support: If the issue persists, reach out to the Vivaldi support team for further assistance.
I'm so totally ready to switch back to Chrome again and this is URGENT !!!
Even tried a suggested argument to Vivaldi does not work. Please help !!!
Look how many crushes. This blows your mind !!!
Kindly review crash reports just sent you and thank you in advance !
@gkodkod Please try the Troubleshooting steps at https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
BTW, please don't do the kind of at-ing you just did. There are a number of volunteers in these forums, as well as the Vivaldi internals, that check posts and threads, and each responds to many. However, in fact, most of the people you at-ed have nothing to do with Desktop development, one is actually an Android dev, one is a sysadmin.
Slowness: Some extensions have been known to cause that kind of issues, some also cause crashes. Listing which extensions you have installed, if any, can be vital to understand what is happening.
You may also want to eliminate the possibility of the machine starting to swap to disk because you have too little physical RAM left, which can slow a machine down so much that comparing it to a turtle would be an insult. To the turtle.
Re crashes, can't say anything unless we have a crash dump filed in our bug tracker that we can analyze (AFAICT you haven't done that). Select one of the newer dumps to upload when filing a report. (The report you just filed does not contain one at the time of writing and without one, we cannot do anything with the report. You can attach a dump by replying to the confirmation email you received.)
As far as that flag you tried is concerned, that flag is for Windows 11-only functionality (adjust clock frequency), you are on Win10; and the flag has been removed in Chromium 132 (Vivaldi 7.1) since it is now always enabled.
Since I do not have any actual information at present, I will make one note about one possibility that you should eliminate, especially since you say this started recently : We recently had one reporter upload crashes that could only be explained as being caused by hardware/filesystem errors in disks or bad RAM chips. These errors might be listed in the Windows Event Viewer app.
@yngve Thank you very much for getting back to me, your suggested technical ideas.
1stly, allow me to note that I just tried to edit the original post removing those names (which gotten from your admin panel) but the forum software says: "You are only allowed to edit posts for 3600 second(s) after posting" My apologies.
As per the Troubleshooting issues link:
1 Restart the browser - tried and that's not the issue.
2 Make sure the browser is up to date - It's the latest one.
3 Test in a different profile - I did, but that would not truly be a test of the profile which is being used and tested.
4 Test in another browser - All other browsers work fine and do not experience any crushes.
5 Change the reported User Agent - Which one aside from Chrome do you suggest ?
6 Disable Tracker and Ad blocker - This issue is not happening on any specific website using trackers.
7 Disable Extensions - I tried disabling some and again it's hard to tell if the issue is with an extension, given Google Chrome is phasing out its older extension platform, known as "Manifest V2," and transitioning to the newer "Manifest V3." That's 1 of the reasons I switched to Vivaldi, aside from Vivaldi's awesome security / privacy improvements.
8 Disable Hardware Acceleration - Trying this now and will update you.
9 Enable (Third-Party) Cookies - They were enabled a long time ago.
10 Check your security software - My Business anti-virus product is up to date and not blocking Vivaldi.
11 Reset settings - I would rather not as would lose all my work, unless you show me how to without doing so.
12 Delete Browsing Data - Done all the time.
13 Found a bug? - Not yet and still love Vivalvi.
My machine has 64 GIG of Ram and bad hardware is not the issue. I did find your turtle joke funny, but your technically professional comments are more important to all of us. My apologies again about hurting the turtles.
Thank you for the updates about the Win 11 flag. Vivaldi tells me I am running the latest version which is not Chromium 132 (Vivaldi 7.1) Is there another version that I can get to improve and possibly solve these crushes?
2 more happened since last posted and I suspect it is more like an extension, but not sure, as Vivaldi settings have so many options. Would have been awesome if you can direct me to deeper tech manuals on all of them.
I have hardware forensic tools to test all my hardware and doubt that my reports are hardware/filesystem or Ram based, although Windows updates are notorious for screwing up our systems for years, as you probably know.
I have searched the even log and only found 1 vivaldi event. Perhaps there are others which might help and will check.
Uploading 2 recent crash reposts to you now. Again, thank you for your sincere and most appreciative knowledgeable response.
How do I attach the crash reports using this forum software ?!?!
Getting Error
You do not have enough privileges for this action.
@gkodkod said in 7.0.3495.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit) CONSTANT CRUSHES:
How do I attach the crush reports using this forum software ?!?!
Please read "Report crashes on Windows", create a bug report and attach the crashdump from time of crash.
-
@gkodkod I said above:
You can attach a dump by replying to the confirmation email you received.
You should already have received a bug tracking confirmation EMAIL about the bug you filed, VB-112496. Reply to that email with crash dumps as attachments.
-
Awesome and thanks !!!!
I am emailing you now a new cab with 3 crash dumps created by the bat file you guys wrote. As had the browser open before leaving today and it closed by itself again.
Incidentally, this did not fix the issue and I suspect it's an extension but breaking my head trying to fix this.
8 Disable Hardware Acceleration - Trying this now and will update you.
I'm glad you @DoctorG and @yngve are forthcoming. Hope you find the culprit soon. Thanks in advance !!!
@gkodkod Unfortunately, I am not able to see any updates to the bug you submitted earlier.
@gkodkod Did you reply to the email you received from Stein, and attached the dumps to that reply email?
I cannot see that the logs have arrived at the bug report.
Make sure that you don't send too many reports in the same email, many email servers don't like emails with dozens of megabytes of attachments. And just a couple of the newest ones should be sufficient.
-
@yngve Yes, I did and will resend them again, just in case. Please confirm receipt. Thank you again so very kindly !!!
@gkodkod Unfortunately, at present no files have been received.
I suggest you pick one or two of the most recent crash dumps, and email them without zipping (cab-ing) them.
-
@gkodkod Alternatively, file a new bug (please reference the old), and attach a few crashdumps to the bug as you file it.
-
@gkodkod I suspect that your email service blocks your emails unless you send them as foo.dmp (no name changes, no zipping, no cab-ing), and only one or two files at a time (no need normally to send many)
