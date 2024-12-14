Vivaldi Browser Opens Wallet Extensions in a Separate Tab Instead of a Panel
When I try to connect my crypto wallet to a platform, instead of opening a small panel, Vivaldi opens it in a separate tab. As you can see in the screenshot, the new tab is partially visible, and I have to manually adjust it every time. I'm a former Brave browser user, and this issue did not occur there. How can I stop this behavior in Vivaldi?
@eastblood You mean at the right side of screenshot?
That is a misplaced window by extension, not a tab.
A extension can open a panel in Vivaldi panelbar when it is programmed to use chrome panel API.
Can you give a link to the extension and a test URL of such wallet page?
Hello,
it opens as a separate tab, it is not in the form of a small panel and the proportions do not fit on the screen, I constantly have to adjust it manually. It's extremely annoying, Vivaldi is a really cool browser, but I feel like I'm going to have to go back to Brave Browser because of this issue.
related site : https://app.uniswap.org/ (it acts as a separate tab when connecting and transacting a crypto wallet, I need to close this on the right side)
I don't have a problem entering the extension, as it should be, the main problem is that when the extension connects to the site, its setting is broken