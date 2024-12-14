@DoctorG

Hello,

it opens as a separate tab, it is not in the form of a small panel and the proportions do not fit on the screen, I constantly have to adjust it manually. It's extremely annoying, Vivaldi is a really cool browser, but I feel like I'm going to have to go back to Brave Browser because of this issue.

related site : https://app.uniswap.org/ (it acts as a separate tab when connecting and transacting a crypto wallet, I need to close this on the right side)

I don't have a problem entering the extension, as it should be, the main problem is that when the extension connects to the site, its setting is broken