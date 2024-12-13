I have long been looking around about this, but I can't find anything, so I'd though about asking here:

Is there any way to see only the unread mails from a particular box? I can only see how to get either all the unread messages from all my addresses, or all the received messages from a single address.

Since I have 6 addresses in my work profile and several of them are shared with other coworkers or get a lot of technical logs, it gets easy for me to miss urgent mails when they're drowned in a mass of other things.