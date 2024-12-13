Unread mails per address
-
I have long been looking around about this, but I can't find anything, so I'd though about asking here:
Is there any way to see only the unread mails from a particular box? I can only see how to get either all the unread messages from all my addresses, or all the received messages from a single address.
Since I have 6 addresses in my work profile and several of them are shared with other coworkers or get a lot of technical logs, it gets easy for me to miss urgent mails when they're drowned in a mass of other things.
-
tcltk Supporters
@delcano ,
If you uncheck all the checkboxes in the "view filters", it seems you can only see unread messages ?
-
@tcltk Thank you so much! It makes a lot of sense. I didn't make the connection for two reasons: I am an idiot, and the spanish translation says "To read" instead of "Read" ("Leer" instead of "Leídos").
You've saved me a lot of headache.
-
yojimbo274064400
FWIW: an alternative approach to consider is to use a filter similar to the following where
[email protected]is the recipient mailbox:
Read more about filters here, Mail Filters | Vivaldi Browser Help
-
tcltk Supporters
... and thanks to you. I keep your idea. I never use filters because other functionalities are sufficient for me. But having this trick in mind could be useful. Vivaldi is a gem, but has so many functionalities that it is sometimes awkward to adjust it to your needs.