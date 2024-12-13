Address bar recommendadtion woes / changes
From time to time (updates) the recommendations of the search bar change.
The order of recommendation changes, the entries aso.
I dislike that as e.g. in the past i would type a term, hit "cursor down" to google it.. every now and then the order gets reset/reorderd.
my current order is:
when i enter a term "mein" to bringup the page of my bank it is "last of the recoomendations"
The first recomended entry is something i visited "ages" ago just once (searched history)
While the website i expect (meine.norisbank) is visited more or less daily.
So what is the "intelligence" behaving like that and why is it changing every 6 month or so?
edit: might have to do with addressbar autocomplete - i changed now from "in title" to "in domain" and now it is better.
mib2berlin Soprano
@JanS
Hi, the Vivaldi team added new items in the priority list, Open Tab, Synced Tabs, for example.
I have a bookmark for my bank account, set bookmarks at fist shows this:
If you use history as bookmark replacement Browserverlauf should be the first.
Yeah might be.. i have not bookmarked (m)any sites ( here as i access on a company laptop and do not want to have (many) private bookmarks there.)
It worked all the time and after some (up)date behavoir just changed.. i am too old for changes
I just would like that a customized setup it not changed due to "new ideas"
-> apply that on a "load default", add the optrions "after" the current ones.
But breaking /modifying it i that is what i do not like.
mib2berlin Soprano
@JanS
Without "new ideas" we were still in the stone age and I am old too.
I used Windows 11 before it even was published.
I am with you, software should not change user defaults but it sometimes have to.
The only "workaround" is to never update anything.
Cheers, mib
I am fine with updates (thou i do not plan to use Windwos 11 anytime soon)
But i dislike messing up my working setup..