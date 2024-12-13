From time to time (updates) the recommendations of the search bar change.

The order of recommendation changes, the entries aso.

I dislike that as e.g. in the past i would type a term, hit "cursor down" to google it.. every now and then the order gets reset/reorderd.

my current order is:



when i enter a term "mein" to bringup the page of my bank it is "last of the recoomendations"



The first recomended entry is something i visited "ages" ago just once (searched history)



While the website i expect (meine.norisbank) is visited more or less daily.



So what is the "intelligence" behaving like that and why is it changing every 6 month or so?

edit: might have to do with addressbar autocomplete - i changed now from "in title" to "in domain" and now it is better.