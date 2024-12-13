Myself and countless others I know suffer one thing that probably many more do - lot's of open tabs.

I have used all the features, compressing them, last open in a concertina etc. But there is one thing that slows things up. When you go back and trying to find in the sea of tabs the current tabs that you were working on.

All the tabs are coloured the same. I have used right side (can be left) vertical to make them readable also.

Workaround:

Could Vivaldi look at an option like you can set to mark 1, 2, 3, --- 5 tabs with a highlight - even a shaded highlight for the tab - and a number that is bold on the tab.

Example

That is the last tab using 2nd last 3rd last

and so forth.

If tabs are clearly marked it just allows focusing and not a goose chase reading 'where the fcuk was i' moments.

So here in creates the next step.

What if 1 is closed. Then 2 becomes 1 or a new one opened becomes 1. Whatever the current tab is is marked 1.

I just want a better way to focus and zoom in on what is current amongst the sea of tabs ---- unless someone else has something different they use in the vivaldi settings?