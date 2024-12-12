I started trying out Vivaldi email and I have a few initial observations.

I'm using Vivaldi in Linux (TUXEDO OS) and I'm running it in VirtualBox.

I downloaded all emails belonging to two GMail accounts. The total number of emails is about 2,000 and I have more than 100 folders (labels in Gmail).

My observations concern the ease of use of Vivaldi. My baseline is Thunderbird which I have been using for many years.

My first observation is that when I move an email I can right-click on it and use the mouse to go the destination folder. It's very easy to point to the wrong folder and then it becomes difficult to find the misfiled email.

The second observation is that when I move an email to another account, it's not shown in that account's destination folder. If however I look in "Archives", the email is shown there and on the email headings I see the Gmail destination label. As I wrote before, the email is not seen in that GMail's destination label (say, folder).

I can move emails, but not copy them.

There is no email redirect feature.

There is no Delivery report for sent emails.

There is no read receipt for emails that have been read.

I would appreciate any suggestions or ideas for solutions to the above. Please note that in this email I'm focusing on what may look like missing features or usability issues. There are positive matters about Vivaldi email which I'll mention in other postings as I learn more about the application.