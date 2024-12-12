A few observations from a new user about Vivaldi's email
-
I started trying out Vivaldi email and I have a few initial observations.
I'm using Vivaldi in Linux (TUXEDO OS) and I'm running it in VirtualBox.
I downloaded all emails belonging to two GMail accounts. The total number of emails is about 2,000 and I have more than 100 folders (labels in Gmail).
My observations concern the ease of use of Vivaldi. My baseline is Thunderbird which I have been using for many years.
My first observation is that when I move an email I can right-click on it and use the mouse to go the destination folder. It's very easy to point to the wrong folder and then it becomes difficult to find the misfiled email.
The second observation is that when I move an email to another account, it's not shown in that account's destination folder. If however I look in "Archives", the email is shown there and on the email headings I see the Gmail destination label. As I wrote before, the email is not seen in that GMail's destination label (say, folder).
I can move emails, but not copy them.
There is no email redirect feature.
There is no Delivery report for sent emails.
There is no read receipt for emails that have been read.
I would appreciate any suggestions or ideas for solutions to the above. Please note that in this email I'm focusing on what may look like missing features or usability issues. There are positive matters about Vivaldi email which I'll mention in other postings as I learn more about the application.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Affabile said in A few observations from a new user about Vivaldi's email:
There is no read receipt for emails that have been read.
Unlikely to happen - only 10 votes after four years. See Send Email Receipts when email is received or read
Forget about folders; just use the Unread or Received folders for handling all received messages, it is much more efficient. Use filters or searches to narrow down messages to those matching what you are looking for.
There is an option to Forward mails.
-
@Pesala Thank you for your comments. I agree that read receipts are not all that useful.
As regards handling new mail using the Unread or Received folders I admit that I’m confused. In Thunderbird I created folders that appeared as “labels” in Gmail. In Vivaldi I see these folders/labels in my email from Gmail.
Thunderbird provides for tags and some filtering too. I never really looked at that closely, because my email requirements are not too complex.
Now with Vivaldi I have to learn about Unseen, Unread and Read emails. Would using filters or saved searches be enough to replace the folders/labels? Should I use tags too? I’m desperate for a tutorial!
Is there a video illustrating how to use these features so that my emails would be tagged (somehow) and be easily traceable through filters and/or searches?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Affabile I only use the most basic features of Vivaldi’s email client. I used Opera 12.18 before, which follows the same philosophy of dispensing with folders. I use the Received folder, which displays all messages whether read or unread. I switch to Sent when I need to view sent messages. I use labels such as Reference, ToDo, Bug, Confirmed, to classify messages. I only use one flag for fixed bugs, which I then move to the archive.
See Help Vivaldi Mail 1.0 and other articles for more info.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Affabile
Hi, I kicked all my folders and don't use tags/lables only search.
Always working in Unread, if I am finished with a mail I use G key to mark it as read and jump to the next mail, or use Shift+Del to delete it.
If I want to search for something I change to All Mails and start typing, this is much faster for me than jump through folders.
Cheers, mib
-
@Pesala Thank you for the link. I'll watch the video and read the articles.
-
@mib2berlin Your method of dealing with emails is a nirvana state that I wish I could reach. Anyway in the past couple of years I've moved away from folders and more into tags or labels. For example, my notes taking system is concentrated on TiddlyWiki and the files on my PC have a flat structure.
I'll try to adopt this philosophy with Vivaldi.
-
@Pesala said in A few observations from a new user about Vivaldi's email:
@Affabile said in A few observations from a new user about Vivaldi's email:
There is no read receipt for emails that have been read.
Unlikely to happen - only 10 votes after four years. See Send Email Receipts when email is received or read
Forget about folders; just use the Unread or Received folders for handling all received messages, it is much more efficient. Use filters or searches to narrow down messages to those matching what you are looking for.
There is an option to Forward mails.
@Pesala is right. I know it's a huge paradigm change but I ended saving a massive amount of time I was wasting on category and folder management. And typically when I need something I just search. I saved me massive time and cleared my head. #Recommended