Context menu broken after copying profile folder
Hi, I’m using the latest version of Vivaldi on Windows 10. Recently, I installed Windows 11 on a new SSD and copied the profile folder (since the sync server is down).
Everything seems to work fine so far, but there’s an issue with the right-click context menu. Specifically, the "Search in Google" option appears disabled and doesn’t work.
In the settings, this option is shown as "Search $1 for '$2’" and works perfectly on my Windows 10 installation.
The "Search With" subfolder works just fine with all my search engines.
Here's how the menu looks:
And here’s a screenshot from the settings:
@dbman
Hi, if you are in the Selection menu Reset Default Menu only reset the Selection menu, it doesn't touch other menus.
I tested this.
Before you do check the install location of Vivaldi for contextmenu.json and copy it over to your Windows 11 install.
\App Data\Local\Vivaldi\Application\resources\vivaldi\menus\
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Context menu broken after copying profile folder:
Before you do check the install location of Vivaldi for contextmenu.json and copy it over to your Windows 11 install.
\App Data\Local\Vivaldi\Application\resources\vivaldi\menus\
I don't have this folder, I think that's because I installed Vivaldi "for all users".
So now I have "AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\contextmenu.json", copied with the whole "Default" folder from my Windows 10 profile, and also "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\7.0.3495.23\resources\vivaldi\menus\contextmenu.json".
What should I do next?
@dbman
Ah, sorry this is maybe Windows only, I don`t have contexmenu.json in "Default".
I have to test this on Windows, my fault.
Then try to reset the Selection menu to default.
@mib2berlin said in Context menu broken after copying profile folder:
Then try to reset the Selection menu to default.
I've tried that before, and nothing has changed (apart from the menu order, of course).
Maybe I should try deleting one of those two contextmenu.json files?
@dbman
It's really complicated because older installs have two contextmenu.json files.
I copied mainmenu.json from \Application\7.0.3495.18\resources\vivaldi\menus
and contextmenu.json from Default which you already have.
So paste:
mainmenu.json from \Application\7.0.3495.18\resources\vivaldi\menus
of your old install to \Application\7.0.3495.18\resources\vivaldi\menus of your new install should work.
@mib2berlin said in Context menu broken after copying profile folder:
So paste:
mainmenu.json from \Application\7.0.3495.18\resources\vivaldi\menus
of your old install to \Application\7.0.3495.18\resources\vivaldi\menus of your new install should work.
That hasn't helped. But both mainmenu.json and contextmenu.json seem to be the same size as the ones from the Windows 10 installation.
However, contextmenu.json from the "Default" folder is different. Copying it to "\Application\7.0.3495.18\resources\vivaldi\menus" hasn't helped either, though.
In the worst case, I could do a clean install as soon as the sync server is up again, right?
Thanks!
@dbman
I fear no, menu settings are not synced.
If i find some time I wipe my standalone install default profile ans start from scratch.
I copied so much back and forth I may make mistake.
You can try a Standalone install, start it once and test there.
If you find out how it work you can do it with your install and just wipe the standalone or keep it for testing.
I have 4 at moment.
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin Soprano
OK, tried again.
Copy mainmenu.json from:
\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\7.0.3495.23\resources\vivaldi\menus
And contextmenu.json from:
\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
To the same locations on the new install work for me but I don't copied the whole profile folder, this I will try now.
EDIT:
Copied the folder "Default" to the new location and then copied only then mainmenu.json over work too.
-
@mib2berlin said in Context menu broken after copying profile folder:
I fear no, menu settings are not synced.
I don't need menu settings to sync, though. I just need the "Search in Google" option to work, and then I can rearrange the menu items as needed.
-
@dbman
OK, I edited my post.
If you are fine with starting from scratch and use sync this will work.
I always do so, open Vivaldi for the first time, delete all bookmarks I don't need and then start sync.
Cheers, mib