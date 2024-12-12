Hi, I’m using the latest version of Vivaldi on Windows 10. Recently, I installed Windows 11 on a new SSD and copied the profile folder (since the sync server is down).

Everything seems to work fine so far, but there’s an issue with the right-click context menu. Specifically, the "Search in Google" option appears disabled and doesn’t work.

In the settings, this option is shown as "Search $1 for '$2’" and works perfectly on my Windows 10 installation.

The "Search With" subfolder works just fine with all my search engines.

Here's how the menu looks:



And here’s a screenshot from the settings:

