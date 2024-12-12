The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
How to open dmp files?
Hello
Is there any way for us to investigate the contents of the generated crash report files? (dmp files). Would want to troubleshoot it by myself first before opening a ticket.
Thanks
mib2berlin Soprano
@khakiout
Hi, you can use the Windows debugger, the .dmp files are mostly hieroglyphs for non developers and you would need a debug build of Vivaldi to get all information.
Check:
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/drivers/debugger/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks! this helps a lot