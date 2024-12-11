Solved Search bar on address bar
No matter what I do I cannot seem to add the search field to the address bar . I have looked through all the Vivaldi settings but no matter what I tried I could still not get the spacebar to appear on the address bar.
Without this split address bar set I cannot change the search engine to go to a different one.
I am setting this up on a brand new Windows 11 PC with the latest version of Vivaldi installed
Thanks!
The trick was opening the Toolbar Editor which I didn't know how to do before. Once I got into the Toolbar Editor I was able to fix the problem easily.
I've used Vivaldi for years and I'm still learning new capabilities of this great browser.
Pesala Ambassador
@kgash You won’t find it in Settings. The only option in Settings, is in Settings, Search:Show as a Text Field
Show as a Button
Right-click on any Address Bar button to customise the toolbar. Either reset the toolbar to the default, or drag the search field to the address bar.
Thanks but I did not understand your instructions
Here is a screen shot that shows my setup.
mib2berlin Soprano
@kgash
Hi, as @Pesala mentioned, it is not in settings.
The help page about Customize Toolbars.
