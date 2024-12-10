Currently, the order of tabs during movement between workspaces is not always preserved.

Sometimes, it is reverse ordered after arriving to the destination.

I thought it depends on the order of selection, but while it seemed reproducible a while ago, I can't reproduce it now, not sure if it happens only with shift-clicking or also with ctrl-clicking.

Anyways, while it's potentially somehow useful quirk, I find it rather annoying.

Wouldn't it be better if the tab order was preserved independently on exactly how the tabs were selected?

Seriously, who is multi-selecting tabs with the intention to select in the desired order?