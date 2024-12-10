I Cant sync is any other way of getting your passwords?
-
divinefox55
i Can not sync my browser yet. I have no idea what my passwords are to my web sites is there any other way of getting them?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@divinefox55
Hi and yes, open
vivaldi:password-manager/settingsin the address bar > Export.
On the target system import the .css file.
The passwords are in clear text, delete it or save it to a save place.
Cheers, mib
-
As you have probably noticed, there is an issue with the sync service.
You should, however, be able, to export the passwords from the settings, IF you ever synced them before or got Vivaldi running on a different computer. If this is a new installation, or if no other installation exists, this will not work. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon.
To try export, go to Vivaldi Settings for Password Manager (vivaldi:password-manager/settings).
-
divinefox55
@mib2berlin Lmao worth a try. But a few days ago i put ubuntu on when i installed the browser i could not sync it. The only passwords i can get is my log in only.