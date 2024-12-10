Delete deleted items from Trash
Since I stopped using M3 I deleted all my mail accounts, but I continue to use Feeds.
When I finish with an article, I delete it. From there I used to be able to permanently delete it by going to the Trash folder. That folder is no longer visible as I have no accounts anymore.
So, how can I permanently delete deleted Feed articles?
@Granite1 Haven't tested it, but in other software (including Windows File Manager) where Delete is "move to Trash" then Shift+Delete is Delete Permanently. So obviously, that is what I'd try ...
@sgunhouse Thanks for the tip. Shift+Delete works.
But sometimes you delete and want to recover, so I was wondering how to get into the Trash folder now, rather than bypassing it.
@Granite1 there is an undo button in recent snapshots - I don't recall if this is in stable yet. You can at least pick an item to restore from the list it pops up.
there is an undo button in recent snapshots - I don't recall if this is in stable yet.
Yes, that is the kind of thing I was looking for, and it most certainly is in the latest stable version.
Many thanks for the tip.
@Granite1, open the Trash and push B
open the Trash and push B
How do you open Trash without the mail client?
@Granite1 I'd never encountered this problem since I always add mail before adding feeds, but I see your conundrum (I tested on a laptop where I only use web browsing). There should be a way to see the trash folder from the feeds window.
I had a quick look for button to add to the toolbar but nothing obvious to me. I also note you can go to the generic mail window vivaldi://mail with no mail accounts added, so there might be an internal address like that to see the trash folder.
The easiest solution is probably to create a blank local mail account which "opens" the mail pane so you can browse the folders there.
I'd never encountered this problem since I always add mail before adding feeds, but I see your conundrum
Thanks for your the suggestion, but I'll stick to your 1st one because that is good enough for me.
I replied to Catweazle because he took the trouble to answer without realizing that without an account the Trash folder is not visible/accessible. So, I just wanted to point that out to them.
Once again, thanks for jumping. Hartelijk dank
@Granite1 said in Delete deleted items from Trash:
I'd never encountered this problem since I always add mail before adding feeds, but I see your conundrum
Thanks for your the suggestion, but I'll stick to your 1st one because that is good enough for me.
I'm concerned how big people's trash will get if they never see it... I know I get a couple of hundred feed articles a day so that would quickly add up!
Once again, thanks for jumping. Hartelijk dank
Graag gedaan.
I'm concerned how big people's trash will get if they never see it
Very good point, I did not think about that. So, perhaps your workaround is worth it.
In any case, the fact that we have to use a workaround like this further confirms that my contention that M3 sucks.
@Granite1 I think you should submit a feature request to view trash from the feed window.
I hardly think a minor UI oversight concerning a small minority constitutes "it sucks".
I think you should submit a feature request to view trash from the feed window.
If it concerns not just a minority but a small minority, then submitting a FR is pointless because the devs undoubtedly have 100s, if not 1000s, of them, so one affecting a small minority will drop right to the bottom of that humongous list.
@Granite1 well too late, I did it for you anyway...
well too late, I did it for you anyway
As the saying goes, you are too good for this world.
But thanks anyway. I would not be surprised if more than a little minority will eventually be grateful.