@Granite1 I'd never encountered this problem since I always add mail before adding feeds, but I see your conundrum (I tested on a laptop where I only use web browsing). There should be a way to see the trash folder from the feeds window.

I had a quick look for button to add to the toolbar but nothing obvious to me. I also note you can go to the generic mail window vivaldi://mail with no mail accounts added, so there might be an internal address like that to see the trash folder.

The easiest solution is probably to create a blank local mail account which "opens" the mail pane so you can browse the folders there.