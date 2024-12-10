I have noticed that attempts to log into my profile on the Walgreens Pharmacy website in the last 4-6 weeks have all failed. The site allows me to put in my login and password, and then tells me that the site is down. It does not provide any explanation or error message.

I have logged into the site successfully with both Mozilla and Google Chrome as recently as today. I am running the most updated version of Vivaldi, and I have experienced similar issues on other sites; however, on those sites, at least so far, simply reloading the page has nearly always either successfully reloaded the page or has produced an error message that I can address directly. I have turned off extensions and done the usual basic troubleshooting steps that one does with most browsers to this point, so far with no success.

I am a relatively recent convert to Vivaldi in terms of using it as my primary browser, so I had not had much experience using the browser with Walgreens until more recently. It's not exactly a deal-breaker, just an annoyance that I'd like to fix if possible. I'd certainly welcome any ideas. Thanks!