Multiple instances (versions) to be used simultaneously?
LoneRanger12
Vivaldi is the only browser that doesn't allow multiple instances (versions) to be used simultaneously unlike Chrome or Edge or Firefox or Brave or Opera. Why? Why not?
Just checking, the data of both Vivaldi is merged (and lost as per my previous post, still unanswered and unresolved) despite red vivaldi installed as per user and black vivaldi installed for all users.
If I have 2 accounts and use both of them in different ways then why I cannot on desktop. On mobile, I have both red and black Vivaldi installed without any overlapping or inconvenience.
A major drawback and shortcoming.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
$ tree -dL 1 Vivaldi* Vivaldi └── Application Vivaldi-dev ├── Application ├── Mods └── User Data Vivaldi-mail ├── Application └── User Data Vivaldi-mail-snapshot ├── Application ├── Mods └── User Data Vivaldi-snapshot ├── Application ├── Mods └── User Data Vivaldi-stable ├── Application ├── Mods └── User Data Vivaldi-test ├── 1.0 ├── 2.0 ├── 3.0 ├── 4.0 ├── 5.0 ├── 5.6 ├── 6.0 ├── 6.9 └── 7.1-Spatnav-test1 24 directories
mib2berlin Soprano
@LoneRanger12
Hi, I read you post but cant reproduce it, I always use 3 versions of Vivaldi with different user accounts for stable, snapshot and an internal soprano build.
In addition I have some profiles with other user accounts, I guess 5 or something, many users have this.
On Windows only Standalone installs work independent, if you just install stable and then the snapshot it overwrite the install in \App Data\Local\Vivaldi\User Data and you mess up the install.
Cheers, mib
@LoneRanger12 I use three standalone versions of Vivaldi on all of my machines, simultaneously. This includes Windows 10, Windows 11, Linux, Android phone, and Android tablet. The only reason I can see you might have trouble is if you try to install different versions to the same location under the same criteria.