Vivaldi is the only browser that doesn't allow multiple instances (versions) to be used simultaneously unlike Chrome or Edge or Firefox or Brave or Opera. Why? Why not?

Just checking, the data of both Vivaldi is merged (and lost as per my previous post, still unanswered and unresolved) despite red vivaldi installed as per user and black vivaldi installed for all users.

If I have 2 accounts and use both of them in different ways then why I cannot on desktop. On mobile, I have both red and black Vivaldi installed without any overlapping or inconvenience.

A major drawback and shortcoming.