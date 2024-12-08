problem with search bar
I'll start with this - I'm not fluent in writing in English. I use Google translator, so please bear with me.
I like Vivaldi and I've gotten used to it.
I currently have version 7.0.3 and I have a problem.
I would like to have a separate search bar. That is, a separate address bar as well and separately search bar (2 separate bars). Older versions had that. I can't set it up.
What and where should I set to make it happen? I guess this can be set?
I hope I described it understandably. Once again, please forgive my English, I know it's bad
I greet and thanks in advance for any suggestion
Pesala Ambassador
@Tamgo Right-click on any Address Bar button to customise the Address Bar. Reset it to the default, or drag the search field back to the Address Bar
@Tamgo said in problem with search bar:
I would like to have a separate search bar. That is, a separate address bar as well and separately search bar (2 separate bars). Older versions had that.
No old versions had two separate toolbars as far as I know.
@Pesala said in problem with search bar:
No old versions had two separate toolbars as far as I know.
As he mentioned "google translate", I'm guessing he meant "fields" not toolbars; i.e. Address field and Search field.