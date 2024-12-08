I'll start with this - I'm not fluent in writing in English. I use Google translator, so please bear with me.

I like Vivaldi and I've gotten used to it.

I currently have version 7.0.3 and I have a problem.

I would like to have a separate search bar. That is, a separate address bar as well and separately search bar (2 separate bars). Older versions had that. I can't set it up.

What and where should I set to make it happen? I guess this can be set?

I hope I described it understandably. Once again, please forgive my English, I know it's bad

I greet and thanks in advance for any suggestion