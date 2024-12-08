@mib2berlin Actually, disabling the "Show Popup Thumbnails" (like you show) makes it use the native Chromium implementation instead of Vivaldi's styled one. The native one can't be styled.

So for me, I want the prettier Vivaldi popup, but hide the thumbnail like this:

/* Tab tooltip hide thumbnail */ #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip-item .thumbnail-image { display: none !important; }

This would also allow me to change the font/colour etc of the popup should I want to.

But modding these popups are a PITA as their code disappears when the cursor is moved obviously so not easy to inspect.