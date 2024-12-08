After updating all the tabs and addons are gone. On top of that, in sessions, nothing is showing and in history, date tab is not opening.😭😭😭
LoneRanger12
Also, I have two instances of Vivaldi installed, after update, data of both are merged and only (red) final is opening not (black) beta.
What is happening? Do I need to go back to Chrome for stablity?
Faced this bug years ago and even starting of this year. Is this common? Do I need to stop relying on Vivaldi for work tabs and stick with Chrome? I cannot afford this every time.
7.0.3495.23 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@LoneRanger12 Vivaldi recently improved their crash recovery to auto-disable sessions and add-ons if a crash loop is detected. Unfortunately, crash recovery can also trigger after an update. Your add-ons are only temporarily disabled and will be back at next startup. Unfortunately if you didn't save your session it may be lost.
@sgunhouse This doesnt anything I posted or put up.