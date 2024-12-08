After updating all the tabs and addons are gone. On top of that, in sessions, nothing is showing and in history, date tab is not opening. Same with addons.

Also, I have two instances of Vivaldi installed, after update, data of both are merged and only (red) final is opening not (black) beta.

What is happening? Do I need to go back to Chrome for stablity?

Faced this bug years ago and even starting of this year. Is this common? Do I need to stop relying on Vivaldi for work tabs and stick with Chrome? I cannot afford this every time.

7.0.3495.23 (Stable channel) (64-bit)