KeyNote NF
-
"KeyNote NF is a tabbed notebook that is particularly suitable for writing and organizing free-form information, especially those that fit naturally within a tree-based structure, such as lists or outlines. It supports rich text and images, multi-level notes and strong encryption. A search function quickly locates information you are looking for. Notes can also be securely encrypted using IDEA or Blowfish.
KeyNote NF is a fork of the original open-source Keynote, which is no longer being developed. It adds many new features, including check boxes on children of selected nodes, hidden nodes, alarms on nodes, better treatment of tables, improved treatment of links, multi-language support, automatic compression, etc."
