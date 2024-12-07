Chrome Import Fails
-
On the startup screen after installing Vivaldi,
when I select Import Chrome Browser and press Start Import, the browser closes.
I tried several times but it was the same, so I skipped it and did the initial settings,
then selected "Import from an application or file" and selected Chrome and executed it, but the browser also closed the moment I pressed it.
There was no error code or anything displayed, the browser just closed.
Even if I reopen it, the import is not complete and I have to start over.
What I've tried:
- Uninstalled and reinstalled Vivaldi
- Restarted my PC
- Created another profile
Is there any solution?
Chromeのデータがインポートできない
Vivaldiをインストールしたスタートアップ画面で、
Chromeブラウザのインポートを選択してインポート開始を押すと、ブラウザが終了してしまいます。
何度か試しても同じで、スキップして初期設定をしてから、
「アプリケーションまたはファイルからインポート」を選択してChromeを選んで実行しましたが、これも同じく、押した瞬間にブラウザが終了します。
エラーコード等の表示は出ず、ブラウザが終了してしまうだけです。
開き直してもインポートは完了しておらず、やり直しになります。
試したこと：
・Vivaldiのアンインストールと再インストール
・PCの再起動
・別のプロファイルを作成
何か解決策はありますか？
win11 Home / Ryzen7 5700X / RAM32GB
--
-
@Elekiz Please use Translator or post in English.
-
@DoctorG
sorry. I use Google translate.
On the startup screen after installing Vivaldi, if I select Import Chrome Browser and press Start Import, the browser closes.
I tried several times but it was the same, so I skipped and did the initial settings,
then selected "Import from an application or file" and selected Chrome and ran it, but the browser also closed the moment I pressed it.
There was no error code or anything displayed, the browser just closed.
Even if I reopened it, the import was not completed and I had to start over.
I tried:
- Uninstalled and reinstalled Vivaldi
- Restarted the PC
- Created another profile
Is there any solution?
win11 Home / Ryzen7 5700X / RAM32GB
-
@Elekiz Crash with Import from Chrome is known.
Which data do you need from Chrome?
-
@Elekiz
@Elekiz
Hi, work fine for me in a clean profile.
We had a bug with import but this was fixed long time ago, I guess you use Vivaldi 7.0 from vivaldi.com?
-
@DoctorG
@DoctorG
Is this Windows only?
-
@DoctorG Thanks for your reply.
The data I want to import from Chrome is
all of my history, bookmarks, passwords, and extensions.
-
@mib2berlin Hi!
Yes, I downloaded it from the official Vivaldi page!
It was "Vivaldi.7.0.3495.23.x64".
Is this an old version?
-
@Elekiz said in Chromeのデータがインポートできない:
It was "Vivaldi.7.0.3495.23.x64".
Is this an old version?
No, it is the latest.
-
@mib2berlin Import from Chrome and Chromium fails on Win 11.
-
@Elekiz
@Elekiz
You can export bookmarks and passwords in Chrome and import it in Vivaldi.
I tested to copy the history files over and this work but I am not sure if this work for extensions.
I have to test this.
EDIT: Extension cant be copied.
-
@mib2berlin @DoctorG
As instructed,
I checked bookmarks, passwords, and history individually and ran it, and it synced successfully!
I got the same error only with extensions, but that might be because the extensions I've installed aren't compatible.
Thank you both so much for your help!
I'm going to make Vivaldi my default browser and enjoy it!
-
@Elekiz said in Chrome Import Fails:
Thank you both so much for your help!
You are welcome.
I'm going to make Vivaldi my default browser and enjoy it!
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.