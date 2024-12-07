On the startup screen after installing Vivaldi,

when I select Import Chrome Browser and press Start Import, the browser closes.

I tried several times but it was the same, so I skipped it and did the initial settings,

then selected "Import from an application or file" and selected Chrome and executed it, but the browser also closed the moment I pressed it.

There was no error code or anything displayed, the browser just closed.

Even if I reopen it, the import is not complete and I have to start over.

What I've tried:

Uninstalled and reinstalled Vivaldi

Restarted my PC

Created another profile

Is there any solution?

Chromeのデータがインポートできない

Vivaldiをインストールしたスタートアップ画面で、

Chromeブラウザのインポートを選択してインポート開始を押すと、ブラウザが終了してしまいます。

何度か試しても同じで、スキップして初期設定をしてから、

「アプリケーションまたはファイルからインポート」を選択してChromeを選んで実行しましたが、これも同じく、押した瞬間にブラウザが終了します。

エラーコード等の表示は出ず、ブラウザが終了してしまうだけです。

開き直してもインポートは完了しておらず、やり直しになります。

試したこと：

・Vivaldiのアンインストールと再インストール

・PCの再起動

・別のプロファイルを作成

何か解決策はありますか？

win11 Home / Ryzen7 5700X / RAM32GB