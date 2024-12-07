@DoctorG It's not just in Firefox or its settings. I tried already with clean Firefox with any extensions/settings, with Opera clean, with Vivaldi browser, Palemoon, Slimjet + other browser. In all browsers if I open first forum page, the go to the login link it takes 1 try. If I remember that login link even with simple copy, then delete all browser history, re-launch the browser, paste that login page link, enter my username and password, on first try it does nothing - showing just login page again, and if I secondary enter my info then I can log in. As I already said I compared those 2 urls and there is difference, also looked with Flagfox extension and IP and location of both url are the same. Also as I said this happens recenlty, I'm using Vivaldi webmail for years and never such thing happened. The url changing if I open the login page directly and I think that's why this happens. I don't why it changes, maybe it's server side redirection. I could try to record video and send, does bug report have url, so I could enter video link there?

Edit: ah all right, I will try bug report.