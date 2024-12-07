Login takes 2 try
Recently when I try to login to mu Vivaldi webmail, after entering username and password it does nothing, only second try makes to login and I wonder why?
@aleks31 Do you use Two factor Authentication?
Could be a authentication server hickup.
If that happens again, please come back here and report.
I tried and had no such issue.
@DoctorG I don't use two factor authentication but I'm on Win 7 with its last version of Firefox and also have some extensions. Though I didn't have problems until last few days, maybe weeks.
@aleks31 said in Login takes 2 try:
Win 7
Outdated OS and Vivaldi 5.6? Could be the issue.
But i thinks the issue with login is on Vivaldi server-side.
@DoctorG I wrote above that I'm using Firefox, not Vivaldi 5.6 but I did a little investigation now and it seems it's not Browser or OS causing this. I tried in different browsers to login and the same - 2 try. I'm using one of the dial extension where I have remembered vivaldi login page and always opening from there. Now I opened vivaldi forum page where webmail link is found, this: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/115/webmail and pressed webmail.vivaldi.net there which opens login page. From that login page I did login on a first try. I compared 2 url with online tool and it gave difference in some line. So, these two ulrs are not the same. I don't know what that difference means between urls and if it leads to fake website but i could sent you or any other Vivaldi staff those urls if you are interested. Strange is that if I set the url from the forum page (which supposed to be clean) as my dial, it still takes 2 try when opening from there.
@aleks31 said in Login takes 2 try:
@DoctorG I wrote above that I'm using Firefox
Excuse my bad attention.
I tested webmail.vivaldi.net or vivaldi.com/bk/sd-webmail with Firefox 133 now and could login, no need to fill login-form twice.
@DoctorG Strange. I also test now from Opera without any extensions and if I go to the login page from forum link then it takes 1 try, if I remember the login page link opened from the forum, then re-launch the browser and paste that link of the login page, it takes 2 try. This wasn't happening before.
@aleks31 In Firefox any special cookie and privacy (about:preferences#privacy) settings?
@aleks31 Yes but now I try with Opera and 3 other browsers where I don't have any extensions or special settings and the result is same. Interesting is that if I open your link - http://vivaldi.com/bk/sd-webmail which also leads directly to the login page, then it takes 1 try.
@DoctorG sorry, replied to myself.
@aleks31 I can not reproduce it. My problem is that i do not have your Firefox settings and perhaps extensions it used.
Please explain step by step what you do with Firefox to get such issue.
Perhaps with more information i can reproduce it and you then can report bug to Vivaldi bug tracker for service webmail.
@aleks31 Seems cookies for authentication are only for session and get invalidated on all browsers.
@aleks31 Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker for service Vivaldi,net website & services, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG It's not just in Firefox or its settings. I tried already with clean Firefox with any extensions/settings, with Opera clean, with Vivaldi browser, Palemoon, Slimjet + other browser. In all browsers if I open first forum page, the go to the login link it takes 1 try. If I remember that login link even with simple copy, then delete all browser history, re-launch the browser, paste that login page link, enter my username and password, on first try it does nothing - showing just login page again, and if I secondary enter my info then I can log in. As I already said I compared those 2 urls and there is difference, also looked with Flagfox extension and IP and location of both url are the same. Also as I said this happens recenlty, I'm using Vivaldi webmail for years and never such thing happened. The url changing if I open the login page directly and I think that's why this happens. I don't why it changes, maybe it's server side redirection. I could try to record video and send, does bug report have url, so I could enter video link there?
Edit: ah all right, I will try bug report.
@DoctorG bug number: 66134484002
Tried just now on Win 10 the result is same.
@aleks31 Does not depend on OS.
I think it is cause by the authentication cookie after login, which is only for session-only. Means: closing browser/tab session will logout.