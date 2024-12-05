Thanks for getting back to me so quickly!

I tested, but could not reproduce the issue.

I was afraid of that haha.

Is this consistent on all websites?

Unfortunately, it's not consistent, which makes it hard to pin down. AND, even sites that do do it, don't always do it.

If I find any example today, I'll send you the URL so you can maybe see what I see.

Also, what if you toggle some settings (disable the Tab Bar, move the Tab and Address Bars to the bottom), browse a little and then go back to your preferred configuration.

Disabling the tab stacking makes it go away entirely, I believe, but the tab stacking is one of my main reasons for using Vivaldi, so its definitely cumbersome to have to switch back and forth. Although, I completely see where you're coming from.

What tends to help is switching back and forth into landscape and portrait mode, as some pages don't render properly under the second row of tabs, unless I do that.

Do you still encounter the bug or has "shaking" things around helped?

I do experience it, still off and on... I'll have to take better notes of what the offending sites are and get back to you... I appreciate it!