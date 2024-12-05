The latest changes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3546.4
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot we catch up with all the latest in Vivaldi development.
Click here to see the full blog post
derDay Supporters
so many feed bugs squashed
Vivaldi restarted with all workspaces after update, but without any tabs. After I closed and reopened it, the tabs reappeared, but it was a bit scary (for those with several workspaces and tabs, atleast :))
@kocho: Same happened here ...
4th will wait for the macOS build if one is made if not till next snapshot
@Kocho same
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Kocho You gotta enable automatic session backup in the sessions panel, then these incidences are a little less scary.
My dashboard crashed and couldn't be opened
[New] Allow for Ad Attribution (VB-109764)
Oh I had to read on the blog post what that meant, nevermind
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
ALL extensions were removed after this update
BUT then I restarted the browser and they were back...
Thought maybe it was Chr132 killing all Mv2 extensions but I have mostly v3 ones.
derDay Supporters
I was happy too early
the error I described here is still here (new feed items are not shown within the feed but are downloaded from the client)
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@chas4: Same here.
Pesala Ambassador
New mail shows up in my vivaldi.net Inbox folder, but not in Received messages, which I use by default to see messages to all accounts in one place.
@Pathduck said in The latest changes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3546.4:
ALL extensions were removed after this update
BUT then I restarted the browser and they were back...
Me too.
Please tell me why the browser still has a microphone icon on the taskbar, if Windows 11 and 10 have their own icon when using the microphone?
sjudenim Supporters
Interesting update.
A couple of things regarding the
Dashboard
RE: semi-transparent background
I find the set value (35%) is too transparent and makes things hard to read for some themes. I'd like to see it set by UI theming like other panels use which has a max value of 25%(unless of course if there is a reason for this).
.Dashboard-Widgets .semi-transparent { background-color: var(--colorBgAlphaBlur); }
RE: Separator lines
I don't know if this is intentional or a bug, but the
Feed-Seperatoris a different colour from the Mail seperator. I can't find the values but it looks like one is using
colorFgwhile the other is using
colorAccentFg
@luetage: I do have the automatic session backup enabled, but when I clicked on it, it restored ONLY the pinned tabs - none of the unpinned ones - in all the Workspaces.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@jsosmd Automatic session backup saves the session when you close the browser. You can set it to save sessions between 1 and 30 days. It will preserve the latest saved session for each day. While I haven’t encountered this yet myself, it’s possible that the saved session itself was somehow corrupted. In this case load the session from one of the previous days. This feature serves two purposes: keeping your workspace setup intact and rescuing tab hoarders. However, it cannot preserve all your current and latest tabs when the browser crashes, it works from healthy backups. At least that’s how I understand it. You should be able to restore latest tabs from the closed tabs list, or history entries, should you run into more severe issues.
Saving a session manually, or saving vital tabs to a bookmarks folder, is a way to make sure you keep all your latest tabs. Personally I haven’t lost any tabs in years, Vivaldi usually successfully restores from the last session file. I still do automatic backups for the last 5 days.
Like with the previous snapshot since yesterday, still can't login to Twitch.tv.
"Your browser is not currently supported. Please use a recommended browser or learn more here."
@luetage, wouldn't this back up only the saved sessions and not the open tabs?