@jsosmd Automatic session backup saves the session when you close the browser. You can set it to save sessions between 1 and 30 days. It will preserve the latest saved session for each day. While I haven’t encountered this yet myself, it’s possible that the saved session itself was somehow corrupted. In this case load the session from one of the previous days. This feature serves two purposes: keeping your workspace setup intact and rescuing tab hoarders. However, it cannot preserve all your current and latest tabs when the browser crashes, it works from healthy backups. At least that’s how I understand it. You should be able to restore latest tabs from the closed tabs list, or history entries, should you run into more severe issues.

Saving a session manually, or saving vital tabs to a bookmarks folder, is a way to make sure you keep all your latest tabs. Personally I haven’t lost any tabs in years, Vivaldi usually successfully restores from the last session file. I still do automatic backups for the last 5 days.