Can't expand Walmart customer reviews
This has been going on for months, at least. I can see Walmart customer reviews, but they are truncated and the "view more" link does not show.
I have no ad or tracking blocking for walmart. Disabling all extensions, or using a Guest profile, does not help.
My back up browser shows the view more links as expected.
Sample page: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Beef-Fresh-Oxtail-Pieces-2-0-3-5-lb-Tray/993173910?fulfillmentIntent=In-store&filters=[{"intent"%3A"fulfillmentIntent"%2C"values"%3A["In-store"]}]&classType=REGULAR&athbdg=L1200&from=/search
Specs:
Vivaldi 7.1.3527.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) ￼
Revision e5cb668df1eb6449f3bf1232a827ec6b5c4454ed
OS Linux
mib2berlin Soprano
@paul1149
Hi, the link is broken, do you meant this?
@mib2berlin That link works here, though you may have to click on the reviews link to get to them.
Here's the page:
Here are the reviews in Vivaldi:
And in Opera, with "view more":
@paul1149 said in Can't expand Walmart customer reviews:
/www.walmart.com
Works for me. 7.1.3527.3 Debian 12 KDE
Please disable tracking/ad blocker extension or Vivaldi Blocker at site.
@DoctorG If I understand that page correctly, your "disable" translates to set the blocker to "No Blocking", which I've already done, as can be seen in my first screenshot. I didn't see any further disabling of the blocker mentioned (I do get flagged on some sites to turn off my blocker, when I already have it set to No Blocking.) Am I missing something?
In that screenshot you can also see that Ghostery has found one tracker. But I already tried disabling all extensions, and Guest mode, and now I've disabled Ghostery for walmart.com, and none of these have worked.
@paul1149 I tested 7.1.3527.3 / Debian 12 / KDE / X11 with a new profile (see command line below).
https://www.walmart.com/reviews/product/184447858?page=2
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 12 KDE Plasma Version: 5.27.5 KDE Frameworks Version: 5.103.0 Qt Version: 5.15.8 Kernel Version: 6.1.0-28-amd64 (64-bit) Graphics Platform: X11 Processors: 2 × Intel® Core™ i5-7500 CPU @ 3.40GHz Memory: 3.8 GiB of RAM
I was able to click View more links and see more review text.
Is this a deb package installation or a Flatpak?
Does it work after you start Vivaldi in shell/Terminal as
vivaldi --disable-extensions --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIV" &
@DoctorG Clicking on the "View more" links to see the full review works fine in Windows even without touching the ad blocker (with default lists and no extensions), though note that I am logged in to the site.
Duthcorund
Walmart reviews seem to work fine on Arch as well, with Vivaldi 7.0.3495.23
@DoctorG said in Can't expand Walmart customer reviews:
Is this a deb package installation or a Flatpak?
Does it work after you start Vivaldi in shell/Terminal as
vivaldi --disable-extensions --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIV" &
It's a deb install from the Vivaldi snapshot repo.
This is very interesting. I ran the command
vivaldi-snapshot --disable-extensions --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIV" &
And was able to see and execute the "View more" links fine. I had already tried dropping blocker protection and disabling all extensions, to no avail, but nonetheless I then tried
vivaldi-snapshot --disable-extensions &
in order to test my existing profile, and this time there were no "View more" links again.
So I think that implicates my user profile?
Another weirdness has arisen. Every time I open vivaldi cold, a second window pops up asking me to log into vivaldi. That happens though I've closed all vivaldi tabs (social, webmail, blog) and am successfully logged into Sync. I can find no reason for the window.
I don't think that's directly related though, because the Walmart problem goes back many months, whereas this spurious login window is only about a week old. But maybe they have a common root somewhere in the profile?
But recall that even a Guest Profile window doesn't show the links. I'm not sure how a GP relates to the Default profile.
-
@sgunhouse Thanks. I'm also logged into the site.
-
@paul1149 said in Can't expand Walmart customer reviews:
Another weirdness has arisen. Every time I open vivaldi cold, a second window pops up asking me to log into vivaldi.
Turns out this was the Vivaldi Mail client trying to log into one of the accounts. Not a real problem.
-
@paul1149 The original problem, of no "view more" links showing, still persists however.