@DoctorG said in Can't expand Walmart customer reviews:

Is this a deb package installation or a Flatpak? Does it work after you start Vivaldi in shell/Terminal as

vivaldi --disable-extensions --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIV" &

It's a deb install from the Vivaldi snapshot repo.

This is very interesting. I ran the command

vivaldi-snapshot --disable-extensions --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIV" &

And was able to see and execute the "View more" links fine. I had already tried dropping blocker protection and disabling all extensions, to no avail, but nonetheless I then tried

vivaldi-snapshot --disable-extensions &

in order to test my existing profile, and this time there were no "View more" links again.

So I think that implicates my user profile?

Another weirdness has arisen. Every time I open vivaldi cold, a second window pops up asking me to log into vivaldi. That happens though I've closed all vivaldi tabs (social, webmail, blog) and am successfully logged into Sync. I can find no reason for the window.

I don't think that's directly related though, because the Walmart problem goes back many months, whereas this spurious login window is only about a week old. But maybe they have a common root somewhere in the profile?

But recall that even a Guest Profile window doesn't show the links. I'm not sure how a GP relates to the Default profile.