Unsolved This Mail Filter is Not Working. Why?
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.20 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Mail address to be filtered: Sill [email protected]
Filter: Sill AND [email protected] OR (from:^[email protected] OR from:,[email protected]) OR from:mail.sill.social AND (from:^Sill OR from:,Sill )
TIA
yojimbo274064400
Does
from:sill AND from:[email protected]achieve the result wanted?
@yojimbo274064400 said in This Mail Filter is Not Working. Why?:
Does
from:sill AND from:[email protected]achieve the result wanted?
@yojimbo274064400 Vivaldi formatted it this way & it did not work
I have found that some addresses that have extra "." characters don't seem to work as expected. I appreciate your help.
tcltk Supporters
This filter corresponds to one of the following condition :
1 - ^sill AND ^[email protected]
2 - ,sill AND ^[email protected]
3 - ^sill AND ,[email protected]
4 - ,sill AND ,[email protected]
(1) cannot work as it corresponds to two different expressions for only one beginning. . (2, 3 et 4) do not work as a comma appears for several users which seems not to be the case for you. But here there is only one : "Sill".
You should stay on a simple approach from yojimbo274064400 proposal : Try with [email protected] only. If it does not work try with ^Sill (capital letter + ^ (beginning of expression) to avoid filtering "silly" word for instance) . If you have to many messages you could then try "from:Sill AND from:[email protected]". "S" or "s" ? I do not know if Vivaldi is case-sensitive or not ....
tcltk Supporters
@tcltk said in This Mail Filter is Not Working. Why?:
If you have to many messages you could then try "from:Sill AND from:[email protected]"
To myself ... Not sure it is the good answer as it can interpreted as two senders Sill and [email protected] , Sill AND mail.sill.social could be better. Note : "." in most language where filtering appears correspond to "matches any single character", it should not be the problem.
yojimbo274064400
@janrif said in This Mail Filter is Not Working. Why?:
I have found that some addresses that have extra "." characters don't seem to work as expected. I appreciate your help.
Can you give an example of a redacted address with extra “.”?
@yojimbo274064400 said in This Mail Filter is Not Working. Why?:
@janrif said in This Mail Filter is Not Working. Why?:
I have found that some addresses that have extra "." characters don't seem to work as expected. I appreciate your help.
Can you give an example of a redacted address with extra “.”?
I cannot see why it would fail to be matched. If the failure occurs when using the Mail Search field then review what is shown in the status bar to confirm there are no unexpected additions or subtraction in the search term.
AFAIK they are case insensitive and period character (.) is not a special character.
@yojimbo274064400 said in This Mail Filter is Not Working. Why?:
I cannot see why it would fail to be matched. If the failure occurs when using the Mail Search field then review what is shown in the status bar to confirm there are no unexpected additions or subtraction in the search term.
@yojimbo274064400 & @tcltk Mail Search & Mail Status Bar display identical characters. And search returned 0 matches.
Something is not working right.
tcltk Supporters
Thanks, in that case too many conditions was my guess, but from Janrif's answer above, it is not the answer either ! A problem in search settings : date, place ? ... But I don't want to interfere with both of you , I would put more mess than help.
Please continue to contribute / post; there is value to reading others thoughts on an issue.