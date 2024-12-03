@janrif

This filter corresponds to one of the following condition :

1 - ^sill AND ^[email protected]

2 - ,sill AND ^[email protected]

3 - ^sill AND ,[email protected]

4 - ,sill AND ,[email protected]

(1) cannot work as it corresponds to two different expressions for only one beginning. . (2, 3 et 4) do not work as a comma appears for several users which seems not to be the case for you. But here there is only one : "Sill".

You should stay on a simple approach from yojimbo274064400 proposal : Try with [email protected] only. If it does not work try with ^Sill (capital letter + ^ (beginning of expression) to avoid filtering "silly" word for instance) . If you have to many messages you could then try "from:Sill AND from:[email protected]". "S" or "s" ? I do not know if Vivaldi is case-sensitive or not ....