Black screen - wrong resolution
My monitor is going black, sometimes there is information about wrong resolution, when I'm looking tabs in Vivaldi.
Couldn't find any connection when it is happen, when is not. Sometimes is going black and come back, sometimes, I had to switch by ctrl+tab to different tab. Sometimes I can return to previous one and is working, sometimes is not.
Sometimes is helping changing a little size of the Vivaldi frame from full screen and I can work.
HP laptop connected by HDMI with Samsung monitor type: ls27AG55x
Resolution native (recommended): 2560x1440
System: Windows 11
@Raman78 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Have you two displays? Laptop display and external?
It's working normaly on the same profile on my desktop PC computer. So it's rather nothing involved with browser setup, extensions, etc., using the same.
I would expect problem with recognizing resolution, especially that sometimes I see error like that on the monitor, when is black.
Using monitor, laptop screen is not used.
With Chrome - no problem, this behaviour is stricte connected with Vivaldi and only on this laptop-monitor HDMI connection.
HDMI cable was replaced too, so it's not HDMI cable problem.
@Raman78 I had not found any issue in Vivaldi bug tracker with HDMI.
Which Vivaldi version is this?
Do you have optimisations/settings in GPU's settings panel?
Do you use special desktop/window management software?
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.20 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision f5fefcf2390a18f25094f6da0b1ee71f46f72360
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4541)
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
No customization, classic GPU options, no GPU optimalization, standard Windows management frame.
Using in Vivaldi Dard Reader extension.
@Raman78 said in Black screen - wrong resolution:
Using in Vivaldi Dard Reader extension.
Sometimes Dark Reader extension can cause issues.
If you want to check if a extension causes issue, then do this:
- Open Extension Manager (Ctrl+Shift+E)
- Disable all extensions
- Enable one
- check if problem occur
- Enable next
- check if problem occur
- And so on until problem occurs
- The last enabled extension is the culprit
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I have my PC connected through my Denon AV receiver with HDMI to my Samsung TV.
When Widevine DRM kicks in on some sites I get a black screen for a couple of seconds.
Sites like Spotify and my TV provider will trigger Widevine and a short black screen.
I believe this is related to HDCP initialization from Widevine.
This only happens on this connection, on my regular monitors connected with HDMI I get no black flash during Widevine/HDCP initialization.
Might be the Denon AVR connection does not handle this as well as a regular monitor.
This also happens in all other browsers since it's not related to Vivaldi especially at all.
@Pathduck said in Black screen - wrong resolution:
Widevine DRM
Interesting, but I think here is really problem connected with HDCP, this is a "software/hardware" problem and this is why you have problem with all browsers.
In my case is strictly connected with Vivaldi. Good example is, that if I use Teams, and share view of Vivaldi, my screen is very often going black, so again it seems like some strange resoultion info send by Vivaldi, that monitor can handle that.
This is why sometimes changing the size of Vivaldi frame is helping.
I will switch off Dark Reader to see if here may be a problem, but I'm doing this with pain in my heart. Especially that the same setting is working perfectly elsewhere, just this communication on HDMI with laptop is not working properly.
But why this is working on Chrome, it's almost the same engine as Vivaldi.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Raman78 I agree, what you're seeing does not seem related to HDCP. But it was worth noting in any case.
Problem is, you seem to be the only one having this problem. I suspect some issue specific to your laptop, likely some driver issue.
Try to make a screenshot if possible of the warning about "wrong resolution" as I've never seen anything similar. Is this warning from your display driver or from Vivaldi for instance?
Also answer if you are using DPI Scaling in Windows?
If you can find steps to reproduce this problem starting from a clean profile it will also help others reproduce so it can be properly reported as a bug.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Raman78 said in Black screen - wrong resolution:
But why this is working on Chrome, it's almost the same engine as Vivaldi.
"Almost same" does not necessarily mean the same, at least for the past few weeks, since Chrome Stable is now Chromium 131, while Vivaldi is Still on Chromium Extended Stable, which is Chromium 130.
It might be an idea to install an Extended Stable Chrome build to compare.
The point is that unless you use the same major Chromium version to test Vivaldi vs. Chrome you may be using a newer major version Chrome where the issue has been fixed, and you would be comparing apples and oranges.
I don't immediately see any references to any changes related to something like this since 130 was branched off. Does not mean there weren't any, just that the text did not mentioned that.
Vivaldi and Chrome are AFAIK not able to change the display resolutions, that is handled via the GPU/Display settings in the OS.
My guess, though, is that this might be related to your graphics driver (make sure it is up to date), rather than Vivaldi. One thing to note is that video conferencing web apps like Teams uses a lot of GPU and CPU power to decode and display video, and if there is a driver (or other GPU issue) that might trigger something in the GPU that the display think of as a resolution change.
It might also be an idea to check the troubleshooting steps mentioned above.
@Pathduck said in Black screen - wrong resolution:
DPI Scaling in Windows
Scale DPI is standard: 100%, no customisation.
About wrong resolution, is monitor warning, when it goes black. I will try to get a photo, but it's sporadic communicat. Mostly is black screen.
The problem is not specific to the version I can say, I have it from long time (half year, maybe more), but before Vivaldi was working fluently. I lived with that problem for now and tried to find solution on my own. Did clean install of fresh Vivaldi, etc.
If this problem would appear in another situations I would suspect driver/hardware problem, but this is only happen in Vivaldi and mostly I can reproduce on the same tab, but after some black screen fails, is working furthers ok.
Sometimes the problem is persisiting to long, so I try to do something with that, like a little resize a Vivaldi frame, after that sometimes if I go again to fullscreen size is working ok, sometimes not.
To much unknown
Still is not connected with particular page or activition (or I didn't find connection) and it happens, but not always, the same page one time can gives problem, second not.
This is my laptop for work, so mostly using and opening JIRA tabs.
For now I just wanted to show my problem on bigger forum, maybe somebody have similar one.
Probably I will change computer in the nearest future and could be that problem will disappear and there will be a signal, that problem was on the hardware side
If I will have some feedback or additional info, I will give a info.