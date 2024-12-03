@Raman78 said in Black screen - wrong resolution:

But why this is working on Chrome, it's almost the same engine as Vivaldi.

"Almost same" does not necessarily mean the same, at least for the past few weeks, since Chrome Stable is now Chromium 131, while Vivaldi is Still on Chromium Extended Stable, which is Chromium 130.

It might be an idea to install an Extended Stable Chrome build to compare.

The point is that unless you use the same major Chromium version to test Vivaldi vs. Chrome you may be using a newer major version Chrome where the issue has been fixed, and you would be comparing apples and oranges.

I don't immediately see any references to any changes related to something like this since 130 was branched off. Does not mean there weren't any, just that the text did not mentioned that.

Vivaldi and Chrome are AFAIK not able to change the display resolutions, that is handled via the GPU/Display settings in the OS.

My guess, though, is that this might be related to your graphics driver (make sure it is up to date), rather than Vivaldi. One thing to note is that video conferencing web apps like Teams uses a lot of GPU and CPU power to decode and display video, and if there is a driver (or other GPU issue) that might trigger something in the GPU that the display think of as a resolution change.

It might also be an idea to check the troubleshooting steps mentioned above.