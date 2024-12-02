account setup for comcast/xfinity
During account setup I'm confused about which usernames and passwords to use for the Incoming Server and Outgoing Server. I've tried different combinations. I think the imap and smtp settings are correct according to the Comcast site, but not sure. I have checked the Third Party Access box in Comcast. Also confused by the Offline bar, will it be Online when I connect?
Vivaldi version: 7.0.3495.20 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Endeavor OS (Linux)
mib2berlin Soprano
@wencil
Hi, as you published you mail address, I would erase it, I could test.
You don`t need to edit anything, Vivaldi add the correct server and login data automatically, just type your password.
@mib2berlin OK, thanks! Not sure I saw the box for the long safe password before, but must have missed it.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@wencil Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
For Comcast, the server settings are correct. The 'Authentication' information in the graphic above, would be the Username (your Comcast email address). Use your regular account password.
I have been receiving 'socket time out' errors from the Comcast IMAP server since Sunday evening, so adding the account to the Vivaldi Mail client might not succeed, if the server is still throwing those errors.
If the Offline box on the Servers tab is checked, that account would be offline and not check for messages.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Regarding Comcast e-mail (comcast.net), I became aware yesterday that effective 3 June 2024, new e-mail accounts with Comcast were no longer available. New customers could not obtain one and existing customers can no longer add additional e-mail accounts, if they already have one.
This thread on their support forum implies that there were 'usage issues' with the service.