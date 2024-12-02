@wencil Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.

For Comcast, the server settings are correct. The 'Authentication' information in the graphic above, would be the Username (your Comcast email address). Use your regular account password.

I have been receiving 'socket time out' errors from the Comcast IMAP server since Sunday evening, so adding the account to the Vivaldi Mail client might not succeed, if the server is still throwing those errors.

If the Offline box on the Servers tab is checked, that account would be offline and not check for messages.