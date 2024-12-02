Running Arch Linux, KDE Plasma 6.2.4, snap Vivaldi 7.0.3495.20

Wanting to open Spotify links on my desktop app, I click the button to do so on the website:

And this window pops up.

Clicking 'open xdg-open' does nothing, which is weird, because if I do xdg-open spotify://track/4uLU6hMCjMI75M1A2tKUQC on my terminal, it works and opens Spotify on the right song.

So, using strace -e execve -f -p <PID> to track all the commands executed, I found these:

execve("/snap/vivaldi/104/usr/sbin/xdg-open", ["xdg-open", "spotify:track:2noFPSXtNacxDVlUn1"...], 0x3984001db400 /* 112 vars */) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

execve("/snap/vivaldi/104/usr/bin/xdg-open", ["xdg-open", "spotify:track:2noFPSXtNacxDVlUn1"...], 0x3984001db400 /* 112 vars */) = 0

Which tells me that the snap Vivaldi I'm using is, for some reason, not finding xdg-open. Indeed, when looking at the files, I see this:

But now I wonder if I could do something like this:

execve("/usr/bin/xdg-open", ["xdg-open", "spotify://..."], ...)

So, now I know why this isn't working, but I have no idea how to fix it. Any thoughts?