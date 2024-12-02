Vivaldi executes wrong xdg-open (Tested with spotify)
Running Arch Linux, KDE Plasma 6.2.4, snap Vivaldi 7.0.3495.20
Wanting to open Spotify links on my desktop app, I click the button to do so on the website:
And this window pops up.
Clicking 'open xdg-open' does nothing, which is weird, because if I do
xdg-open spotify://track/4uLU6hMCjMI75M1A2tKUQCon my terminal, it works and opens Spotify on the right song.
So, using
strace -e execve -f -p <PID>to track all the commands executed, I found these:
execve("/snap/vivaldi/104/usr/sbin/xdg-open", ["xdg-open", "spotify:track:2noFPSXtNacxDVlUn1"...], 0x3984001db400 /* 112 vars */) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)
execve("/snap/vivaldi/104/usr/bin/xdg-open", ["xdg-open", "spotify:track:2noFPSXtNacxDVlUn1"...], 0x3984001db400 /* 112 vars */) = 0
Which tells me that the snap Vivaldi I'm using is, for some reason, not finding xdg-open. Indeed, when looking at the files, I see this:
But now I wonder if I could do something like this:
execve("/usr/bin/xdg-open", ["xdg-open", "spotify://..."], ...)
So, now I know why this isn't working, but I have no idea how to fix it. Any thoughts?
fredallas Supporters
Hello @FrankV
I think this might be a known issue according to this link https://community.spotify.com/t5/Desktop-Linux/Spotify-URIs-do-not-work/td-p/6117415
Have you tried reinstalling/updating Spotify?
Fred D.
@fredallas I am on the latest spotify release from the AUR. I have ran
yay -R spotifyand
yay -S spotifyto reinstall, yet the issue persists
Trying it with Firefox by putting
spotify://track/4uLU6hMCjMI75M1A2tKUQCon the url bar does open Spotify and plays the song. Doing it in Vivaldi does nothing.
fredallas Supporters
I do not seem to be able to reproduce the issue in my computer. I am using Ubuntu MATE and I installed Vivaldi using the .deb file instead of the snap. Not sure if the issue might be related to the snap. Is there a way you may try installing Vivaldi using the .rpm instead if it is not very complicated with your current setup? https://vivaldi.com/download/
Regards,
Fred D.