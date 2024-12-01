So I preconfigured vivaldi, and copied prefs to initial_preferences. If i were to delete %localappdata%\vivaldi and then start vivaldi, i get my preconfigured base, EXCEPT it still gives me this getting-started screen. This is the FIRST issue. I am ok letting this part go if there's no way to subdue the getting-started screen.

Now, for the second and more important issue. I tried to fix the first issue by creating %localappdata%\vivaldi\first_run. Guess what, the existence of first_run prevents the copying of initial_preferences. In fact, if i were to create more profiles, it'd not use initial_preferences unless first_run is missing.

I hope this can be fixed.