There are similar threads on this subject but I'm creating this thread b/c it is a very clear example of the problem I have here.

Vivaldi 7.1.3527.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)

Revision e5cb668df1eb6449f3bf1232a827ec6b5c4454ed

OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26120.2415)

In Mail

"N" or "Compose New Mail"

After email is completed

Click "Send" or <CTRL+ENTER>

Nothing happens

Focus on "All Messages"

Click "Send from All Accounts"

Result = "No Messages to Send"

I cannot figure this out. I have tried everything except installing another standalone but I'd like to see if there are any suggestions w/o resorting to another installation. I noted that in creating a new item, there were a few "Cannot Send" type msgs but under different circumstances so maybe there's something to be examined. TIA