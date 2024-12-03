Unsolved Sending Email - Not
There are similar threads on this subject but I'm creating this thread b/c it is a very clear example of the problem I have here.
Vivaldi 7.1.3527.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision e5cb668df1eb6449f3bf1232a827ec6b5c4454ed
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26120.2415)
In Mail
"N" or "Compose New Mail"
After email is completed
Click "Send" or <CTRL+ENTER>
Nothing happens
Focus on "All Messages"
Click "Send from All Accounts"
Result = "No Messages to Send"
I cannot figure this out. I have tried everything except installing another standalone but I'd like to see if there are any suggestions w/o resorting to another installation. I noted that in creating a new item, there were a few "Cannot Send" type msgs but under different circumstances so maybe there's something to be examined. TIA
yojimbo274064400
Consider trying the following to troubleshoot the issue:
- Queue message when sending by pressing
Ctrl+
Shift+
Enter
- Confirm message is listed under All Messages > Outbox
- Then manually initiate send by selecting highlighted button shown below
- Confirm sent message is listed under:
- All Messages > Sent
- All Accounts > account's mailbox > Sent
- Queue message when sending by pressing
@janrif Work-around, at least for me, is to close the compose tab and then reopen it from drafts. As long as you send it without attempting any further edits it goes out.
@yojimbo274064400 & @MalcolmAusten
This is my experience:
In latest stable, the instructions above work. Why do I now have to use different key strokes to get this simple task to work? Is this a bug?
This may be a separate matter but I have been reporting my "Send" issue for a while and, until today, with @MalcolmAusten post, it seemed like I was alone with this. Now I don't think so.
In latest snapshot, it is a different process. Using the same instructions, the email did not go to "All Messages" but I found it in "Draft" folder. After focusing on the msg, I had to click the larger SEND ARROW and mail was sent.
- Queue message when sending by pressing
yojimbo274064400
the steps were just for troubleshooting to determine if the message could be sent. If you send a similar message again but this time press
Ctrl+
Enterto send. Confirm sent message is listed under:
- All Messages > Sent
- ll Accounts > account's mailbox > Sent
If the problem persist then enable SMTP Logging and monitor logs for evidence of send having been attempted; read more here Troubleshooting and Debugging Vivaldi Mail | Vivaldi Browser Help
I may have sorted it - for me at least.
I noticed that searching email was not working either so I have just rebuilt the email search database.
Subsequently I have been able to send an email without employing any work-around!
Fingers crossed the success was not a one-off
@MalcolmAusten Great!
Might I ask you to provide your step-by-step so, at least we will know that we are on the same page?
@janrif nothing magic - on the status bar click the envelope to open Mail Status panel then on the cogwheel click on Rebuild Mail Search Database
Ver 7.1.3546.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)
I can only send mail from the Draft Folder.
What's up with that?
I had the same issue myself. Yesterday suddenly both searching and sending stopped working. When searching no results were shown, and when trying to send (either by ctrl+enter or clicking the send button) nothing happened. The logs showed an error that seemed to have to do with a problem during reindexing ("Error adding message body").
Rebuilding the mail search database did the trick for me too. I'm on version 7.0.3495.23