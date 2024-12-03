I have recently decided to group some pinned tabs into a tab stack.

Vivaldi says that any pinned tab should not be able to be closed.

Before stacking, each tab was pinned and no cross was available for it to be closed.

After stacking them, on each one, a cross was available to close it and, if clicked it closed the tab.

Luckily Ctrl + Shift + t brings it back.

In the screen grab all the tabs above the spacer (ie all above "AI sites") are pinned tabs, and the Weather pinned tab stack has 3 stacked tabs and all can be closed without unpinning them!

But why am I able to close any tab that's in a pinned stack?!

Also, I have noticed that if one of these tabs is used to open something else in a new tab, this new tab is in the pinned group, not in the unpinned lot!

Thanks for your help.

