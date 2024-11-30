Keyboard shortcut to focus address bar?
I was unable to reply to the archived version of this post, but I wanted to observe that pressing F6 once or twice usually focuses the address bar.
rickhev1
@rickhev1 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
The defaults are
F8or
Ctrl+L
I don't know why Vivaldi has such strange defaults, but it's easy to set your own.
Personally I prefer to use
Alt+Dlike every other browser so that's what I've set.
F6/Shift+F6is "Focus next/previous pane" but works I guess even though it's a bit circumvent method of achieving it. It's usually used for cycling input focus through the UI panes.
@Pathduck Why F8? From Presto, of course. F7 was Focus panel, F8 focus address field, Shift-F8 focus search field, and F9 was focus page.
@sgunhouse Yes, I believe it's been discussed several times on the forum. Apparently they didn't use
Alt+Dfor Vivaldi because it caused problems for some locales (German?) where it would open the menu instead - i.e. German "Datei" for the "File" menu. Something like that.
Sounds like a pretty bad excuse that could surely be worked around with some locale-specific code, or surely the Germans could live with having
Alt+Afor the "Datei" menu?
I have Opera 12.18 installed (for nostalgic reasons) and
Alt+Dis mapped to focus the address field. Unless one chooses the "Opera 9.2 Compatible" setup. I imagine this caused much consternation and drama at the time
I have no big problem with the weird default hotkeys though, just slightly annoying to have to set it properly every time I make a clean profile for testing something...
Personally I prefer to use Alt+D like every other browser so that's what I've set.
Huh? Every other browser I have used, Brave, Firefox, Zen, Waterfox, Min, and others all have
CTRL+Las the shortcut.
@Granite1 Yes... and they also have Alt+D by default.
Yes, as 1 of the defaults, not as THE default.
Granite1 said in Keyboard shortcut to focus address bar?:
And Vivaldi does not have it as one of the defaults.
We are talking about "every other browser".
@Granite1 Yes, every other browser has Alt+D as one of the defaults.
Then we agree