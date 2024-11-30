@sgunhouse Yes, I believe it's been discussed several times on the forum. Apparently they didn't use Alt+D for Vivaldi because it caused problems for some locales (German?) where it would open the menu instead - i.e. German "Datei" for the "File" menu. Something like that.

Sounds like a pretty bad excuse that could surely be worked around with some locale-specific code, or surely the Germans could live with having Alt+A for the "Datei" menu?

I have Opera 12.18 installed (for nostalgic reasons) and Alt+D is mapped to focus the address field. Unless one chooses the "Opera 9.2 Compatible" setup. I imagine this caused much consternation and drama at the time

I have no big problem with the weird default hotkeys though, just slightly annoying to have to set it properly every time I make a clean profile for testing something...