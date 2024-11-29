@joss It's important to know, for completeness, that "Site Data" is much more these days than just cookies. It includes Session/Local Storage, IndexedDB, Service Workers etc. These are all modern "web specs" used by sites to store data on your system. Some sites might break if these things are outright blocked.

Third-party cookies are its own setting separate from Site Data as Google plans to phase these out (but probably never will...) I recommend to block all third-party cookies in any case, as very few sites require them to function and their primary use is for tracking and showing ads.

Another new thing to be aware of is Partitioned Cookies. These are actually third-party cookies (i.e. not coming from the site you're visiting), but set to only be loaded by the one site/domain.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Privacy/Privacy_sandbox/Partitioned_cookies

So even if you block third-party, you will see cookie entries from other domains, with a Partition Key set to a specific domain. Apparently, these are "better for privacy" but I'm not so sure as Google is the primary entity behind this "standard".

Since I don't want to spend time troubleshooting broken sites if I block (first-party) cookies/site data, I allow all (except third-party). Then I use the Cookie Autodelete extension to automatically clean cookies some seconds after a tab is closed, unless the site is whitelisted in CAD. This avoids cluttering up my browser with tons of unwanted cookies while also allowing more site functionality on some sites.

https://github.com/Cookie-AutoDelete/Cookie-AutoDelete

Unfortunately, CAD does not handle partitioned cookies (yet), and is not compatible with Manifest v3, but hopefully that support will come.