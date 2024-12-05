This is on a tablet with Android 9 (lineageos 16.0). This is still present in v7.0.3505.87.

I can't tell when this started. But I think way before v7 came around.

General tab handling:

Tabs get squeezed together after a certain number of them are open.

If (up to) 17 tabs (tab groups) are present, they are stretched out evenly across the width of the tab bar. But when an 18th tab is opened, they all get squeezed a bit together and about 20-25% of right hand side of the tab bar is left empty (except for the "+" sign to add a new tab). The number of tabs after which this behavior starts might depend on the width of the device's screen.

17 tabs / tab groups:

17 tabs / tab groups -> + 1 tab:

Tab group handling:

2. When closing a tab a different from the one previously in focus is shown.

When a tab is closed, it's not the one previously in focus that gets in focus again, but always the last one of the tab group to the left of the closed tab, i.e. the last one of the tab group in which the tab resides that was in focus when a ne tab was opened.

Of course, this only concerns tab groups. If a new tab is opened while a single tab is in focus, the focus switches back to that tab when closing the newly opened tab again.