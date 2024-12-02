Minor update (6) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.0
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes fixes from the ESR branch of Chromium upstream and several other important fixes.
"[Crash] Random but common (VB-111149)" by the title this seems to be something that was complex to track it down.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Oh, Belgium!
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@flitzjoy: I just wrote a quick title because
- A bunch of people had it
- It was hard to describe based on the little (understandable by me) info in the bug
If you want the title of the fix in the commit message it was "crash in GuestViewBase"
As for the fix, it was worked out from user committed crashlogs.
This is the kind of thing that Slack would have listed in their changelogs as "We tuned up the engine and gave the interiors a thorough clean. Everything is now running smoothly again."
https://slack.com/release-notes/windows
Seriously they write crap like that all the time. There changelogs are a bit of a joke. I look at them often as I maintain a repack from my Linux distro.
@ruarí: nice insider information, thanks for sharing. I completely understand keeping it simple, I was just curious about something random.
But you are right, those changelogs with general improvements and magic are the worst.
Vivaldi continues to evolve!
Vivaldi does the Internet resolve!
Thank you!
@Ruarí, late today, but renewed too.
MickDuRousseau
I can't download the update ...
i am always getting a "Vivaldi is still running. Please close all vivaldi windows before continuing install"
But there is no other vivaldi window, only one.
It always worked before.
Edit:
i tried a silent Update and now it works ...
Can someone please explain this?
joerivlekken
Just out of curiosity, why does Belgium need a specific bookmark update?