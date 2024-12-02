@flitzjoy: I just wrote a quick title because

A bunch of people had it It was hard to describe based on the little (understandable by me) info in the bug

If you want the title of the fix in the commit message it was "crash in GuestViewBase"

As for the fix, it was worked out from user committed crashlogs.

This is the kind of thing that Slack would have listed in their changelogs as "We tuned up the engine and gave the interiors a thorough clean. Everything is now running smoothly again."

https://slack.com/release-notes/windows

Seriously they write crap like that all the time. There changelogs are a bit of a joke. I look at them often as I maintain a repack from my Linux distro.