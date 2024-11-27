So i was inspecting the vivaldi, By running vivaldi from terminal i get a lot of errors.

EAD_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193108.905050:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193108.906845:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193108.938049:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193108.938982:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193108.941474:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193108.950832:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193108.952719:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193108.960292:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193108.965590:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193108.968717:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193108.973797:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.046223:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.047992:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.053199:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.062281:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.064642:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.067048:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.080957:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.083274:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.087711:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.099564:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.102388:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.107937:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.114081:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.118323:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.120035:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.129561:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.130576:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.131941:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.142156:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.143022:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.151443:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.161926:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.163230:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.164520:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.192484:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE

➜ vivaldi [18536:18536:1127/193156.353111:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [18536:18574:1127/193159.916227:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [18536:18536:1127/193203.362037:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [18536:18536:1127/193203.978950:ERROR:extension_host.cc(458)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [18536:18574:1127/193228.048104:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [18536:18574:1127/193311.790705:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT

➜ vivaldi [13948:13948:1127/192355.458966:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [13948:13948:1127/192400.096387:ERROR:extension_host.cc(458)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [13948:13980:1127/192400.908517:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [13997:14079:1127/192405.611255:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [13997:14079:1127/192405.611432:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [14084:16:1127/192405.611711:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [13997:14079:1127/192405.612019:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [13997:14079:1127/192405.612144:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [14084:16:1127/192405.616050:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [13997:14079:1127/192405.616568:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [13997:14079:1127/192405.617415:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [14084:16:1127/192405.618258:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [13997:14079:1127/192405.622729:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE