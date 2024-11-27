Errors From Vivaldi
So i was inspecting the vivaldi, By running vivaldi from terminal i get a lot of errors.
EAD_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193108.905050:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193108.906845:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193108.938049:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193108.938982:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193108.941474:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193108.950832:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193108.952719:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193108.960292:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193108.965590:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193108.968717:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193108.973797:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.046223:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.047992:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.053199:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.062281:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.064642:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.067048:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.080957:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.083274:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.087711:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.099564:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.102388:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.107937:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.114081:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.118323:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.120035:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.129561:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.130576:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.131941:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.142156:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.143022:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.151443:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.161926:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [15888:15966:1127/193109.163230:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [16001:18:1127/193109.164520:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [15888:15966:1127/193109.192484:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE
➜ vivaldi [18536:18536:1127/193156.353111:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [18536:18574:1127/193159.916227:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [18536:18536:1127/193203.362037:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [18536:18536:1127/193203.978950:ERROR:extension_host.cc(458)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [18536:18574:1127/193228.048104:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [18536:18574:1127/193311.790705:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT
➜ vivaldi [13948:13948:1127/192355.458966:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [13948:13948:1127/192400.096387:ERROR:extension_host.cc(458)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [13948:13980:1127/192400.908517:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [13997:14079:1127/192405.611255:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [13997:14079:1127/192405.611432:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [14084:16:1127/192405.611711:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [13997:14079:1127/192405.612019:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [13997:14079:1127/192405.612144:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [14084:16:1127/192405.616050:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [13997:14079:1127/192405.616568:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [13997:14079:1127/192405.617415:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [14084:16:1127/192405.618258:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [13997:14079:1127/192405.622729:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE
I can clearly see some extensions are giving some errors, but why tho? And why i am getting the errors like
ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null.and
Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it.in first place?
@nahianadnan1234 After you checked all items in Troubleshooting issues and that did not solve your issue, tell us more:
OS version and build
Installed security tools
like Antivirus, Internet Security etc.
Installed privacy & cleaner tools
Connection
f.ex LAN, WLAN, Mobile, VPN, Proxy etc
Installed extra codecs in OS
Installed third party ad/tracker filter or blocker
Installed latest chipset/GPU driver
from graphics producers website
Vivaldi version
Open page vivaldi://about
Use of Vivaldi ad/tracker blocker
Activated block lists
Info about changed settings in page vivaldi://flags
Installed extensions
Open vivaldi://system
Section extensions
Button Maximise…
Copy the items from list in row extensions
Paste here with </> button
Info about GPUs
Open vivaldi://gpu
Hit button Copy Report to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
Updated DRM codec
Open vivaldi://components
Scroll down to "Widevine Content Decryption Module"
Post version number here
Try to update Widevine with "Check for Update" button
Info about media usage
Open vivaldi://media-internals
Click on Copy to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
Visit the following links and tell us which options are selected for the selected flags:
vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-video-decode
URL where issue happens and if a player is used on webpage, the setting for video or audio format
Information if a Vivaldi downgrade was done before with the current browser profile
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
After you checked all items in Troubleshooting issues and that did not solve your issue, tell us more
No issue i will hold.
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
OS version and build
It is NixOS, 24.11 version.
Also somehow NixOS is missing in the tags section, it would be great if a mod add that, thank you.
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Installed security tools
like Antivirus, Internet Security etc.
As it is Linux based distro, I do not have anything like that.
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Installed privacy & cleaner tools
Nothing right now AFAIK.
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Connection
f.ex LAN, WLAN, Mobile, VPN, Proxy etc
I am using ethernet right now, and my router's wifi is connected but not using it right now.
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Installed extra codecs in OS
Yes. Here is my NixOS's Home Manager config for vivaldi.
{ pkgs, config, ... }: { home.packages = with pkgs; [ #Vivaldi (vivaldi.override { proprietaryCodecs = true; enableWidevine = true; # kerberosSupport = true; # commandLineArgs = [ # "--enable-features=VaapiVideoDecodeLinuxGL" # "--ignore-gpu-blocklist" # "--enable-zero-copy" # ]; }) ]; }
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Installed third party ad/tracker filter or blocker
No, but i have enabled the
DuckDuckGo Tracker Raderand
EasyPrivacyfrom vivaldi ad blocker source.
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Installed latest chipset/GPU driver
from graphics producers website
I guess i do have, Yes.
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Vivaldi version
Open page vivaldi://about
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision 63217596240dd9d59679a479643371d34e73b5b9 OS Linux JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /nix/store/7ij15ql2sz0cp0af9q5lkx39901njzrv-vivaldi-7.0.3495.6/bin/.vivaldi-wrapped --ozone-platform-hint=auto --enable-features=WaylandWindowDecorations --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --ozone-platform=wayland --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /nix/store/7ij15ql2sz0cp0af9q5lkx39901njzrv-vivaldi-7.0.3495.6/opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/Linux-DADDY/.config/vivaldi/Default
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Installed extensions
ahfgeienlihckogmohjhadlkjgocpleb : Web Store : version 0_2 eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh : Dark Reader : version 4_9_96 ghmbeldphafepmbegfdlkpapadhbakde : Proton Pass: Free Password Manager : version 1_25_0 jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah : Vivaldi Picture-In-Picture : version 1_0 lglfeioladcfajpjdnghbfgohdihdnfl : Vivaldi Theme Store : version 1_0 mhjfbmdgcfjbbpaeojofohoefgiehjai : Chromium PDF Viewer : version 1 mljepckcnbghmcdmaebjhejiplcngbkm : Hide Scrollbar : version 1_4_0 mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli : Vivaldi : version 53828_13751_30742_31387 pachckjkecffpdphbpmfolblodfkgbhl : vidIQ Vision for YouTube : version 3_125_0_1
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Updated DRM codec
Widevine Content Decryption Module - Version: 4.10.2830.0 Status - Component already up to date
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
It is disabled.
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-video-decode
it is enabled.
Also i can not paste every log as i am getting
Please enter a shorter post. Posts can't be longer than 32767 character(s).I had to reedit the upper post for this error message, I might have missed something on reedit, tell me if i did.
Wayland is a troublemaker with Vivaldi
If you can, try for a test X11 (XOrg).
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Wayland is a troublemaker with Vivaldi
Why is this? It's 2024 and vivaldi should support fully for wayland as people are using wayland too much nowadays.
-
@nahianadnan1234 said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Why is this?
I am the wrong person to ask, i am a volunteer Vivaldi tester not a Vivaldi developer.
@nahianadnan1234 said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Command Line /nix/store/7ij15ql2sz0cp0af9q5lkx39901njzrv-vivaldi-7.0.3495.6/bin/.vivaldi-wrapped --ozone-platform-hint=auto --enable-features=WaylandWindowDecorations --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --ozone-platform=wayland --save-page-as-mhtml
Why do you run such old version?
7.0.3495.18 is the latest.
Can you start as command line?
vivaldi --ozone-platform-hint=wayland --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
Does it work?
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
i am a volunteer Vivaldi tester not a Vivaldi developer.
Can you ping them here? Or maybe they have already made an post about wayland support?
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Why do you run such old version?
7.0.3495.18 is the latest.
Thank you, I would try to update it, as it's from stable branch of NixOS i guess the maintainer of vivaldi didn't know or something as they have not updated the vivaldi package so it is an old version what i am using right now.
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Can you start as command line?
vivaldi --ozone-platform-hint=wayland --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
Does it work?
vivaldi --ozone-platform-hint=wayland --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end [62617:62617:1127/211758.025717:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [62617:62649:1127/211802.276026:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [62617:62649:1127/211824.342702:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [62617:62617:1127/211839.135276:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [62617:62617:1127/211849.081181:ERROR:extension_host.cc(458)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [62617:62617:1127/211849.171601:ERROR:extension_host.cc(458)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [62667:62745:1127/211850.690261:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [62667:62745:1127/211850.690473:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [62867:18:1127/211850.691293:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [62667:62745:1127/211850.694227:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [62667:62745:1127/211850.694734:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [62867:18:1127/211850.695462:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [62667:62745:1127/211850.697385:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [62667:62745:1127/211850.697832:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [62867:18:1127/211850.698530:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [62667:62745:1127/211850.699828:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [62667:62745:1127/211850.700102:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [62867:18:1127/211850.701617:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [62667:62745:1127/211850.704212:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [62667:62745:1127/211850.707701:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [62867:18:1127/211850.708263:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [62667:62745:1127/211850.708609:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [62667:62745:1127/211850.708725:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [62867:18:1127/211850.709246:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [62667:62745:1127/211850.795394:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE
@nahianadnan1234 said in Errors From Vivaldi:
it's from stable branch of NixOS i guess the maintainer of vivaldi didn't know or something as they have not updated the vivaldi package
As i know maintenance of Vivaldi package on NixOS is not done by Vivaldi devs.
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
As i know maintenance of Vivaldi package on NixOS is not done by Vivaldi devs.
Expected, Vivaldi devs only supports the deb and rpm, that's it. Even if the package is not done by the vivaldi's dev i see no issues here.
-
@nahianadnan1234 I think it is Vivaldi + Chromium core and GPU driver related.
Is Vivaldi starting now? Or do you have trouble to use it?
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
I think it is Vivaldi + Chromium core and GPU driver related.
Can be.
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Is Vivaldi starting now?
It was working from first.
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Or do you have trouble to use it?
Sometimes yes i do.
@nahianadnan1234 said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Sometimes yes i do.
Describe the issue.
-
vivaldi [70526:70598:1127/214312.041984:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=GPU_READ_CPU_READ_WRITE [70476:70476:1127/214313.559394:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [70476:70508:1127/214318.110970:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [70476:70476:1127/214322.042982:ERROR:extension_host.cc(458)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [70526:70598:1127/214322.690246:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [70526:70598:1127/214322.690714:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [70634:17:1127/214322.691909:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [70526:70598:1127/214322.692756:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [70526:70598:1127/214322.694142:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [70634:17:1127/214322.695845:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [70526:70598:1127/214322.697480:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE [70526:70598:1127/214322.697688:ERROR:gpu_channel.cc(503)] Buffer Handle is null. [70634:17:1127/214322.697873:ERROR:shared_image_interface_proxy.cc(134)] Buffer handle is null. Not creating a mailbox from it. [70526:70598:1127/214322.698287:ERROR:gbm_pixmap_wayland.cc(82)] Cannot create bo with format= YUV_420_BIPLANAR and usage=SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE
Here is my new config with Home Manager.
{ pkgs, config, ... }: { home.packages = with pkgs; [ #Vivaldi (vivaldi.override { proprietaryCodecs = true; enableWidevine = true; # kerberosSupport = true; commandLineArgs = [ # "--enable-features=VaapiVideoDecodeLinuxGL" # "--ignore-gpu-blocklist" # "--enable-zero-copy" # Vivaldi support forum, "https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/756473" "--ozone-platform=wayland" "--use-gl=angle " "--use-angle=gl " "--ignore-gpu-blacklist " "--enable-gpu-rasterization " "--enable-features=VaapiVideoDecodeLinuxGL,VaapiVideoEncoder,RawDraw,CanvasOopRasterization,UseOzonePlatform " "--enable-gpu-rasterization " "--enable-zero-copy " "--enable-hardware-overlays " "--enable-native-gpu-memory-buffers " "--enable-webrtc-pipewire-capturer " ]; }) ]; }
IDK if it's working or not but i got them from vivaldi forum.HERE
Also do i need to have all enabled?
Graphics Feature Status ======================= * Canvas: Hardware accelerated * Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Enabled * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Hardware accelerated * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Enabled * Rasterization: Hardware accelerated on all pages * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * Video Decode: Hardware accelerated * Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Hardware accelerated * WebGL2: Hardware accelerated * WebGPU: Disabled * WebNN: Disabled
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Describe the issue.
When i turn on the vivaldi i get laggy performance, it last only for a few sec tho. Also sometimes it randomly lags, i think it's caused by the GPU or hardware.
@DoctorG said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Why do you run such old version?
7.0.3495.18 is the latest.
When this version was released? I see this version didn't even hit the unstable branch of NixOS. Here.
@nahianadnan1234 said in Errors From Vivaldi:
Also do i need to have all enabled?
@DoctorG Do i really need all of them to be enabled?
-
@nahianadnan1234 I do not know as i can not administrate NixOS.
I am out of ideas!
Bug try first with these three
"--ozone-platform=wayland" "--use-gl=angle " "--use-angle=gl "
Please see https://search.nixos.org/packages?channel=unstable&show=vivaldi&from=0&size=50&sort=relevance&type=packages&query=vivaldi
and contact the NixOS Vivaldi package maintainers by mail.
@DoctorG Before i try what you said, I tried This Snapshot build.
And i am getting errors which is weird again.
sudo nixos-rebuild test building the system configuration... error: builder for '/nix/store/dir9qihkfvbq5iimn8f44w6gi3w4ygjl-vivaldi-snapshot_7.0.3495.6-1_amd64.deb.drv' failed with exit code 1; last 7 log lines: > > trying https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot_7.0.3495.6-1_amd64.deb > % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current > Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed > 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 0 > curl: (22) The requested URL returned error: 404 > error: cannot download vivaldi-snapshot_7.0.3495.6-1_amd64.deb from any mirror For full logs, run 'nix log /nix/store/dir9qihkfvbq5iimn8f44w6gi3w4ygjl-vivaldi-snapshot_7.0.3495.6-1_amd64.deb.drv'. error: 1 dependencies of derivation '/nix/store/w8qc2mwqbwqlsazpvg1sfpgipaq5hkqb-vivaldi-7.0.3495.6.drv' failed to build error: 1 dependencies of derivation '/nix/store/42m4qlwvhhy4xzrabib5z2rn38q0ji4h-home-manager-path.drv' failed to build error: 1 dependencies of derivation '/nix/store/gj2zqafa1pc7m7h531f25nmv8dp1v4gg-home-manager-generation.drv' failed to build error: 1 dependencies of derivation '/nix/store/8c5v9fh51xds6ppsxkq9is1fn13x1l0z-user-environment.drv' failed to build error: 1 dependencies of derivation '/nix/store/0p2mj7dbs0vpf01bqva35w8chncnf5by-etc.drv' failed to build error: 1 dependencies of derivation '/nix/store/naxk9sj32hgdi6y8sjz1xh5zsz25hrrw-nixos-system-NIX-DADDY-24.11.20241116.057f63b.drv' failed to build
Is my networking blocking the URL or vivaldi deleted the URL? Can you test and inform me? the URL "https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot_7.0.3495.6-1_amd64.deb"