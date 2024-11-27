Steps:

Type something into address bar, do not search. Press Android Home Button, minimize Vivaldi. Go back to Vivaldi, check address bar. It will be empty.

I think it is a Chromium-related problem because other browsers based on Chromium have the same behavior.

It's very annoying because sometimes I need to search a long text (for example, a phone number, a strange name), but I cannot remember the whole text. I want to input twice but Vivaldi always empty my first input.

While as far as I tested, Firefox, Samsung Browser, Opera do not empty address bar. I hope Vivaldi can do like these browsers...