janky title bar display recently
-
7.1.3527.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
so I've noticed over the past couple weeks or so, the very top of my window, what I'd refer to as the title bar (the very top "row" of the image below) has been having display issues
Like, for certain web pages that have really long titles, it'll just write over the "File Bookmarks Tools..." row text like it wasn't even there, so it ends up being a bunch of jumbled up letters. That doesn't happen TOO often but this next one has been bugging me: my minimize, maximize, and close buttons don't seem to actually "align" with their placement on screen. Like a lot of times in order to minimize a page, even though I get the rollover animation, I have to click down and left from the actual "---" symbol.
And then sometimes I can't close a page unless I click up and left of the "X". Any ideas what might cause the display to misalign and just generally "act up" like this?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@lolDayus Not a lot to go on here...
Some observations:
- You're running Snapshot builds. Snapshots are generally for testing so if there's a bug it's important to find it before it makes it into Stable.
- You have enabled the horizontal menu, so the title bar shows with the web page title.
- You have the tab bar elsewhere or hidden.
- I don't see anything wrong in your screenshot.
And then sometimes I can't close a page unless I click up and left of the "X".
Clicking the X on a window is for closing the full window, not the page/tab. Unless you mean closing the tab, in that case the X should be on the tab itself. Or unless you actually open each link in a new window, which is possible but not common to do.
So I'd like you to provide more information to figure out where the problem is.
- Test in a clean profile if you can reproduce it there
- Test in a clean profile of Stable
- Give some steps how to reproduce the issue starting from a clean profile
- Give example urls where the title is long enough to reproduce the issue.
- Make screenshot(s) showing the issue or better a screen recording.
-
sorry I couldn't find the exact site that was giving me the display issues but I had completely forgotten it was me that set up the horizontal bar at the top, been using the same custom config for years so kinda just slipped my mind.
And I'm starting to think the issue with the mouse misclicks is related to my multi-screen setup and the fact that the very top title bar (I know what you're referring to with the tab X vs window X, I guess i misspoke when I said closing the page, I meant the entire window so I was referring to the "window X". So very edge of the entire screen, when maximized. But thanks for the reminder about the horizontal menu, I'll see if I can figure something else out
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@lolDayus If you can find an example url where the text overflow issue appears, then post it so others can test.
Make sure you specify exactly the steps needed to get your setup from a clean profile.
For the X button in a maximized window, it looks like this for me on Win10 when hovered:
I can click anywhere in the red area to trigger a close window.
Might be different if you run on another screen to the left so there's a risk the cursor will run over to the right screen. But then the red hover will not appear I guess.