7.1.3527.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)

so I've noticed over the past couple weeks or so, the very top of my window, what I'd refer to as the title bar (the very top "row" of the image below) has been having display issues

Like, for certain web pages that have really long titles, it'll just write over the "File Bookmarks Tools..." row text like it wasn't even there, so it ends up being a bunch of jumbled up letters. That doesn't happen TOO often but this next one has been bugging me: my minimize, maximize, and close buttons don't seem to actually "align" with their placement on screen. Like a lot of times in order to minimize a page, even though I get the rollover animation, I have to click down and left from the actual "---" symbol.

And then sometimes I can't close a page unless I click up and left of the "X". Any ideas what might cause the display to misalign and just generally "act up" like this?