Feeds Stop Synching after a few days
I have a user that works at the company I work for that has an issue where his feeds stop synching. The fix is to remove the feed and add it again, but it can be a bit troublesome. We also lose the previous feeds when doing this work around. Is there a fix around this problem?
right under your thread there's already one thread discussing this problem: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103091/some-feeds-aren-t-being-checked
and the last post is about that the problem is recognized and a fix is in progress