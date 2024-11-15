Unsolved Some feeds aren't being checked
-
I had been using Thunderbird and copied all my feeds from there into Vivaldi. As I added each one it grabbed the latest articles and seemed to be working. A few days later, I've noticed that not all my feeds are updating. Some are still working fine, others report no new posts - even when I click the "check all feeds" button - but if I open Thunderbird I can see that there are new posts. Checking in the settings, the URLs and refresh intervals seem to be correct, but I still don't see any posts from these feeds. Any idea what's going on or how to fix it?
-
derDay Supporters
@Tiggum
I've the same problem since or short after introducing the folder for feeds feature (aka version 7). some feeds are updating but with a huge delay and some are not updated at all.
I've installed the latest 6.10 snapshot (6.10.3494.37) for testing and imported all feeds and have no problems.
I want to test it, when the next snapshot is published but I don't know, what's the exact problem.
Vivaldi 7.1.3518.4 Win10 22H2
-
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
Please go to Vivaldi Settings: Feeds and click the Update All Feeds button there. Does that update your feeds? If so, then this is a caching issue with the specific feeds you’re having issues with. (That one button on the Settings page completely bypasses Vivaldi’s client-cache.) Please share the feeds you’re having issues with, and I’ll investigate what can be done.