That's interesting... I've got two machines where mail uses more CPU than it should and on one of them I actually went from a snapshot install (where I was testing mail) to a stable install and it exhibited the same high-CPU behaviour.

On the other machine I added mail to two different user accounts and both of them show high CPU usage when mail is active (I got into the habit of deactivating mail unless I need it on that laptop).

So all my evidence says it depends on the system and wouldn't be fixed in the way you describe.