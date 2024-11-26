High CPU usage when Vivaldi mail is running
Hello !
Whenever I use Vivaldi, my mail account is running in background, but it uses approximately 40~55% of CPU usage even when I'm not doing anything on my computer. I tried out two different mail accounts, same issue.
If I disable the mail/calendar service and restart Vivaldi, or if I remove my mail account from Vivaldi and restart the app, the high CPU usage is gone.
I don't really know what's happening, but I can provide some other things if required to understand what's going on. Can you help me on that one pls?
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.18 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
mib2berlin Soprano
@v-lagadec
Hi, we have several threads about this issue but there is not a clean solution.
The Vivaldi developer never could reproduce it and I use 5 accounts with no CPU usage.
Does it us 50% CPU in the internal taskmanger or the system task manager?
You can only remover the accounts, delete the mail database and add them again.
Or delete the database and restart Vivaldi, it is located in your profile folder "Default", delete the foder:
\Default\Storage\ext\ mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
@mib2berlin
Both pics from the task managers were when the default mail configuration was done, and now that I deleted
\Default\Storage\ext\ mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
It's now down to 0~10%
(kinda the same in Vivaldi task manager)
So, I restarted Vivaldi, added another mail account, and now it seems to run just fine.
Thanks for the quick response, now I may use Vivaldi mail instead of Outlook or the regular web mail client. Thanks !
mossman Ambassador
That's interesting... I've got two machines where mail uses more CPU than it should and on one of them I actually went from a snapshot install (where I was testing mail) to a stable install and it exhibited the same high-CPU behaviour.
On the other machine I added mail to two different user accounts and both of them show high CPU usage when mail is active (I got into the habit of deactivating mail unless I need it on that laptop).
So all my evidence says it depends on the system and wouldn't be fixed in the way you describe.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mossman
Hi, did you remove the accounts and delete the mail database?
mossman Ambassador
@mib2berlin said in High CPU usage when Vivaldi mail is running:
@mossman
Hi, did you remove the accounts and delete the mail database?
My post talks about one case where it's a completely different install and another where it's two different Windows users... absolutely no common user files at all!