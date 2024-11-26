It was fun while it lasted, but Vivaldi's refusal to distance itself from the Chrome Web Store for extensions and inability to resist Manifest v3 has now made Vivaldi a liability. I can't continue using a browser that doesn't allow me to use the web in a manner that I would want to use it, with uBlock Origin about to be removed the browser will not be usable.

The way to avoid this would've been to band together with the other Chromium-based browsers to build a new extension store free of Google's tyranny, and then see what can be done to fork the codebase in a manner that preserves functionality. It's a big ask for people who are not a megacorporation, so I can understand.

Unfortunately the only option left is Firefox, which is a noticeably worse experience in many ways, but I've just had to bite the bullet and figure out how to configure multiple shortcuts to start separate profiles, and get other bare basics like that to kinda sorta be functional enough.

Seems to me the best future we have is for more of the people previously working on Chromium-based browsers to start working on Firefox-based browsers instead, or Firefox itself. Maybe we'll end up boosting Firefox's market share to >2% again so companies undo their plans to stop supporting it