Goodbye Vivaldi, thanks for all the fish
It was fun while it lasted, but Vivaldi's refusal to distance itself from the Chrome Web Store for extensions and inability to resist Manifest v3 has now made Vivaldi a liability. I can't continue using a browser that doesn't allow me to use the web in a manner that I would want to use it, with uBlock Origin about to be removed the browser will not be usable.
The way to avoid this would've been to band together with the other Chromium-based browsers to build a new extension store free of Google's tyranny, and then see what can be done to fork the codebase in a manner that preserves functionality. It's a big ask for people who are not a megacorporation, so I can understand.
Unfortunately the only option left is Firefox, which is a noticeably worse experience in many ways, but I've just had to bite the bullet and figure out how to configure multiple shortcuts to start separate profiles, and get other bare basics like that to kinda sorta be functional enough.
Seems to me the best future we have is for more of the people previously working on Chromium-based browsers to start working on Firefox-based browsers instead, or Firefox itself. Maybe we'll end up boosting Firefox's market share to >2% again so companies undo their plans to stop supporting it
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We understand that the uBlock extension is vital for many. We are working on enhancing our own Tracker and Ad Blocker to get it more on par with uBlock, so we hope that you'll keep Vivaldi around at least as your secondary browser and check in regularly to use the features Firefox lacks and to see how Vivaldi is evolving.
@lietu
Hi, you have at least 5-6 month until uBlock Origin stops working in Vivaldi.
I am fine with the internal blocker or uBlock Origin Lite and a few scripts or you can use the new AdGuard.
But for now you have to do nothing and work further with uBlock Origin.
Cheers, mib
@lietu said in Goodbye Vivaldi, thanks for all the fish:
Unfortunately the only option left is Firefox
Not sure how long...
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101603/ublock-origin-lite-maker-ends-firefox-support-due-to-hostile-dispute-with-mozilla
barbudo2005
Look this post (and following) and then we talk:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79579/manifest-v3-webrequest-and-ad-blockers/252
PS:
Valid for all those with those little phrases like “if uBO is not here” I'm leaving.
@barbudo2005
uBO and Decentraleyes are two must haves for me. If they are dumbed-down too much by the goofle world view, they may become almost useless.
The Extensions page tell me to look for an alternative to Decentraleyes, there is none.
@mib2berlin
On my win10 machine uBO no longer works and I am forced to use the dumbed-down ‘lite’ version.
@greybeard
Hm, I cant imagine the OS plays a role here, Windows 11:
@mib2berlin
When I tried to add a rule a few weeks ago I got a message to replace it. Perhaps because I identify as ‘Edge’ because I am so dependent on Microsoft for now.
@greybeard
I didn't check this further.
Some here recommended AdGuard V3, it has the most features of uBo.
Said:
uBO and Decentraleyes are two must haves for me.
For all those who think like that, I put this post demonstrating that it is possible to replace all uBO functions with Adguard, and more importantly not to lose the valuable history that has been entered into uBO over the years:
1.- User rules
2.- Trusted sites
3.- My rules
PS:
I use LocalCDN (fork of Decentraleyes) and I have the same problem.
Said:
On my win10 machine uBO no longer works..
Did you apply the policy?
-
@barbudo2005
Iirc I don't have this enabled.
@greybeard
You can add a registry entry:
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Policies\Vivaldi] "ExtensionManifestV2Availability"=dword:00000002
Or:
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Vivaldi] "ExtensionManifestV2Availability"=dword:00000002
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
@jane-n this is great to know!
@barbudo2005 Will try that configuration out when I get time. Busy week.
@barbudo2005 Applied but not working.
@mib2berlin Great to know!!
mib2berlin Soprano
@greybeard
You can check this with open
vivaldi:policy, I have this enabled on Linux but I use uBo Lite there.
barbudo2005
Said:
Applied but not working.
Did you check
vivaldi:policy?
Maybe it is too late to apply it.