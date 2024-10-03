Comment of Gorehill in GitHub

The Firefox version of uBO Lite will cease to exist, I am dropping support because of the added burden of dealing with AMO nonsensical and hostile review process. However trivial this may look to an outsider, it's a burden I don't want to take on -- since the burden is on me, I make the decision whether I can take it on or not, it's not something up for discussion.

The burden is that even as a self-hosted extension, it fails to pass review at submission time, which leads to having to wait an arbitrary amount of time (time is an important factor when all the filtering rules are packaged into the extension), and once I finally receive a notification that the review cleared, I have to manually download the extension's file, rename it, then upload it to GitHub, then manually patch the update_url to point to the new version. It took 5 days after I submitted version 2024.9.12.1004 to finally be notified that the version was approved for self-hosting. As of writing, version 2024.9.22.986 has still not been approved.

However often keep looking into all this, every time I can only conclude the feedback from Mozilla Add-ons Team to have been nonsensical and hostile, and as a matter of principle I won't partake into this nonsensical and hostile review process.

It takes only a few seconds to see how this is nonsensical -- keep in mind that this "was manually reviewed by the Mozilla Add-ons team":

"For add-ons that collect or transmit user data, the user must be informed and provided with a clear and easy way to control this data collection"

Where is the "data collection" in this file?

https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uBOL-home/blob/uBOLite_2024.9.1.1266/firefox/web_accessible_resources/googlesyndication_adsbygoogle.js

"Your add-on contains minified, concatenated or otherwise machine-generated code"

Where is the "minification" in these files?

https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uBOL-home/blob/uBOLite_2024.9.1.1266/firefox/web_accessible_resources/fingerprint2.js

https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uBOL-home/blob/uBOLite_2024.9.1.1266/firefox/web_accessible_resources/google-analytics_analytics.js

https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uBOL-home/blob/uBOLite_2024.9.1.1266/firefox/web_accessible_resources/google-analytics_ga.js

https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uBOL-home/blob/uBOLite_2024.9.1.1266/firefox/web_accessible_resources/googletagservices_gpt.js

"Also, if your add-on is listed on addons.mozilla.org, the listing needs to include a privacy policy, and a summary of the data collection should be mentioned in the add-on description."

Right, it's always been there since the first version published on AMO more than a year ago

https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/350bc17c-53e2-401a-91a0-2a321337c49e

Incidentally, all the files reported as having issues are exactly the same files being used in uBO for years, and have been used in uBOL as well for over a year with no modification. Given this, it's worrisome what could happen to uBO in the future given it uses the same exact files.

The steps taken by Mozilla Add-ons Team as a result of the (nonsensical) "issues" was to disable all versions of uBOL except for the oldest version, first published on AMO on August 2023. That oldest version is also reported as having the same "issues" and was set to be disabled by Mozilla Add-ons Team unless the "issues" were addressed ("Based on that finding, those versions of your Extension will be disabled on https://addons.mozilla.org/addon/ublock-origin-lite/ in 14 day(s)."). I disabled this version myself to prevent new users from ending up with a severely outdated version of the extension to avoid a subpar first experience of uBOL.

So essentially, it was deemed that all versions of uBOL were having "issues", but instead of disabling all of them except the most recent one, they disabled all of them except the oldest one. This is hostile considering that whoever installed uBOL at that point would be installing a version of uBOL with severely outdated filter lists, along with an outdated codebase (many issues were fixed in the codebase since August 2023).

I am unable to attribute good faith to both the nonsensical review feedback and the steps taken as a result of this nonsensical review feedback, and I am unable to take on the added burden of having to deal with nonsense.

This is unfortunate because despite uBOL being more limited than uBO, there were people who preferred the Lite approach of uBOL, which was designed from the ground up to be an efficient suspendable extension, thus a good match for Firefox for Android.

From this point on, there will no longer be a package published in the release section for Firefox, except for the latest one, uBOLite_2024.9.22.986, if and when it's approved.