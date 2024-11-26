When I want to view all reviews or sort them by stars or date on a particular product on Amazon, amazon asks me sign in. To reproduce this, when I mouse-over the star rating and click on the 1-star (or any star) ratings, it makes me sign in. It's been like this for a few of weeks. Is there something I can change in Vivaldi that will revert this back to the way it was before? Thanks.

Are you guys seeing the same issue? Thx.