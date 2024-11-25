new 1440p Twitch streams locked to 720p on vivaldi
-
Fanatic999
Hello, so i've been using vivaldi for more than a year now and can't go back to any other browser but recently twitch released a new codec to stream with so people can stream at 1440p but the problem is i can't watch said streams because they are locked to 720p.
i installed brave just to test and the stream does in fact let me choose 1440p and works as intended. now when i asked the streamer he said you'd have to be on a chromium based browser and have gpu accelerated graphics to be on and i did but to no avail.
user agent brank masking doesn't change anything either so i'm at loss why vivaldi alone doesn't support it.
-
@Fanatic999 The video at https://www.twitch.tv/klean works for me with 1440p60
-
Fanatic999
@TbGbe this is very odd , not sure why my vivaldi is giving me this result then.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Fanatic999
Hi, check vivaldi://gpu if acceleration is enabled.
1440 doesn't work for me either on @TbGbe link but I am on Linux at moment.
Can check later on Windows 11.
Yep, is working:
-
Fanatic999
@mib2berlin ok so thankfully i remembered that i changed my ANGLE graphics backend to openGL and that's caused it to no show 1440p , i put it back to default and it works as intended.
sorry guys and thanks for the help !