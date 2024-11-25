Well, that was painful. I've moved to Vivaldi as my main browser because its Workspaces and Tab stacks seemed to correspond the best to how I think I'd like to organize my web resources. I hoped that the contents of every Workspace are stored in a reliable manner, and probably also backed up. And, when I rebooted my Ubuntu, it seemed to be the case, when I'd open Vivaldi, the Workspaces and all the tabs were usually there.

Today my PC crashed (overheating) and to my dismay, after booting up and starting Vivaldi, it opened up with all Workspaces having zero tabs. Some of those workspaces contained pretty valuable sets of tabs that will be impossible to restore from memory.

Now I'm wondering if the contents of Workspaces are meant to be ethereal? I mean, they appear to be stable entities, and they appear to be stored when the app is closed and reopened normally. But they do not appear to be crash-protected.

After the crash I discovered the concept of a Session, that appears to mean "All open windows with all tabs that are organized in all workspaces", and that I can set the session to be backed up automatically, or I can choose to save them manually. Let's see if that saves from the consequences of a rare unfortunate crash like today. But while it seems the closest way to keep the windows and tabs preserved and well organized, it still requires to manually save one's sessions if they don't want to loose the most recently added tabs.

All I'd like to say is that Vivaldi would do good for its users if the active session is stored in a reliable way that allows to survive unexpected crash. If that would be considered a privacy/security problem, there could be an option for users to opt out of such constant backup regime.