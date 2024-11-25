Moved messages still show up in All Messages/Unread
Hi,
I've had to to reset my laptop and since re-installing Vivaldi, messages that are moved from the All Messages/Unread to another folder remain in the All Messages/Unread. For instance, I view email from different accounts in the All Messages/Unread. When I move a message (let's say I move it to a Gmail folder/label ) it stays in the All Messages/Unread folder. This didn't happen before. Any clues how to remedy this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Smploco
Hi, All Messages mean all messages, no matter where they are.
You can disable showing them, for example Custom Folders or Read:
I never work in All Messages but in Unread, if I want to see all I go to All Messages.
I hope this help.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin yes, it was the custom folders. I disabled that and all is good. Thanks!