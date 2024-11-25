After selecting a tab and a tab stack, the context menu for that selection is missing the "stack tabs" option. There are currently two workarounds: unstack the tab stack, then select and re-stack the tabs with the new one, or use the "Stack" Quick Command. This issue should be easy to solve since the Stack command works but is prevented from appearing in that context menu. It is awkward to juggle between mouse and keyboard to organize tabs in this scenario, especially if drag-and-drop stacking is disabled for other reasons.

This is more of a bug report than a feature request, but I am not sure where would be best to post that.