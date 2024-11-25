Hi guys

I have two gmail addresses in the same google account.

But I can only send mails from the main (default) address (the one beginning with "mc").

Sending from the other first opens a google authentification window, but after authenticating does not send the mail.



In Vivaldi settings I used the default address to create the mail account and the other address as an alias.



I'd really like to switch to Vivaldi as my main browser/mail/calendar client, but this is a killer...

Using latest Vivaldi version: 7.0.3495.18